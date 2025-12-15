Nigeria: Okonjo-Iweala, Sanusi, Others Urge Nigerians to Resist Bad Governance

The director-general, World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the 16th Emir of Kano and former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN), Muhammadu Sanusi II, deputy director/co-founder, EiE Nigeria, Mrs Yemi Adamolekun, among others, have charged Nigerians, particularly the youth, to unite against bad governance by speaking up to correct societal ills in the country.

The experts, who spoke at the 15th anniversary of Enough is Enough (EiE) Nigeria in Lagos at the weekend, also demanded patriotism from people, especially public office holders, to be accountable by being selfless in the discharge of their duties.

Speaking virtually, Okonjo-Iweala, applauded the network for mobilising Nigerians on the right course, its radio programme that gives voice to the voiceless, and its school initiative, among others.

Stating that 'no external body can come and develop our country for us, except we take up the initiative ourselves,' she said that the onus of developing Nigeria is a collective responsibility shared by both leaders and the governed.

She urged people to find their voices and clamour for the Nigeria they genuinely deserve. "People should continue to lend their voices until the situation changes and see the Nigeria we dreamt of," she pointed out.

Similarly, Catholic Bishop of the Sokoto Diocese, Dr Matthew Hassan Kukah, who also spoke virtually, thanked EIE Nigeria for its courage, determination, and sacrifice, despite the stumbling blocks that obstructed its course.

Let's remain committed to mend the broken society to build a just and equitable Nigeria, he advised.

Meanwhile, the 16th Emir of Kano and former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, at the event, accused the elite of undermining national development by treating public office as a personal and family enterprise rather than a platform for public service.

The nation, he said, continues to miss critical opportunities for progress because those in power prioritise themselves and their inner circles over the welfare of citizens.

"The reason we miss these opportunities is that we have people who think public office is about themselves, it's about their families, it's about people close to them, it's not about the country. But public office is about the citizens, "he pointed out.

Calling on young Nigerians to challenge the country's prevailing dysfunction and work collectively to build a nation that reflects its true potential, he noted that the current system is sustained by ethnic rivalries, religious tensions, and personal interests that have derailed national unity and development.

To him, "the important thing for me is that as citizens, every one of us should remember that the nation belongs to us. It does not belong to the government, it does not belong to politicians, it belongs to us.

"We own this country, and wherever we find ourselves, we must remember that we are holding one small part of Nigeria and we have a duty to do what we must, to contribute our own quota to this country."

He advised young Nigerians to unite around a shared ideological direction and articulate a clear vision for the type of Nigeria they want to build.

Speaking at the event, the Executive Director and Co-founder of EIE Nigeria, Mrs Yemi Adamolekun, disclosed that her group came together to give voice to the voiceless, engaging in several awareness activities to encourage Nigerians always to voice their frustrations so that those who matter could hear and address the situation.

"When you are going through a challenge, whether as an individual or a community, the solution lies in you speaking up. When you speak continuously, those concerned would hear and begin to address it," she said.