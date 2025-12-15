Nigeria: Tinubu Condemns Violence At Tiv Day Celebration, Warns Against Thuggery

President Bola Tinubu has advised Benue State people, especially the youths, not to allow politicians use them as thugs, even as the Tiv Day celebration in Gboko local government area e turned bloody.

Tinubu, who made this known in Gboko during the celebration of the 2025 Tiv Day and conferment of honorary titles on some distinguished Nigerians, including the governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Alia, also urged politicians to engage the youths in profitable ventures that will improve their livelihood rather than paying them peanuts to harass and intimidate perceived enemies.

The president, who was represented by the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, was reacting to a disturbing situation where thugs disrupted the ceremony, stopping some persons who were perceived as political enemies from gaining access to the venue of the event.

The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, who was one of the 18 recipients of the title, apologised for the political fracas at the Tiv Day event. The national chairman assured the people of his readiness to mediate and unite warring factions to enable the ruling party make meaningful impact during the 2027 general elections.

Our correspondent observed that, upon the arrival of the Benue State Governor, Alia, at the JS Tarka Stadium, venue of the celebration, some hoodlums tried to resist his entry, and the action triggered resistance by Alia's supporters, which led to the stabbing of one of them.

However, with the immediate intervention of some security personnel, the situation was salvaged, which almost affected the historic event attended by top political gladiators, top businessmen in Benue and across the country.

It was also observed that the sitting arrangement between the SGF, who was a former hovernor of the state, and Governor Alia was suspicious, as the duo, who were supposed to sit together to discuss common issues and development of the state, were sitting apart, pointing to the fact that a fresh dimension of impasse between the duo has taken a different dimension.

Sen. Akume, who in his address took a swipe on Governor Alia, said,

"How can someone who wants to come back for a second term be fighting people? We know ourselves. We love our President, God bless Tinubu."

President Tinubu further commended the Tiv people for their rich and enduring cultural heritage as well as their significant contributions to Nigeria's unity and national development.

The president said, "The Tiv nation's traditions, values, and communal spirit have continued to strengthen the country's cultural diversity as well as promoting peaceful coexistence, noting that such heritage remains a vital pillar for national cohesion and sustainable progress."

President Tinubu further restated the commitment of his Renewed Hope Agenda to the task of repositioning Nigeria through massive economic transformation, infrastructural revamping and expansion, food security, poverty alleviation, job creation, and the fight to end insecurity.

He recalled that the Tiv Cultural Day Celebration, began in 1977 and has remained a vital platform for promoting unity and preserving cultural identity among the Tiv people, a development which he said is worthy of emulation by other ethnic groups in the country.

"I want to acknowledge the sacrifices made by the Tiv nation to the preservation of Nigeria's corporate unity, promotion of national development, as can be seen in the quality of persons serving meritoriously in key positions in his administration," he said.

Highlighting the priorities of the Renewed Hope Agenda, Tinubu reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening fundamental freedoms and civil liberties, and good governance, as evidenced in improvements in the quality of education, digitalisation of the economy, public service welfare, and the Ease of Doing Business, which is attracting direct foreign investment in quantum leaps.

He also pointed to the construction of new dams and major bridges across the country, including the one at River Buruku, and the intensification of the war against insurgents and terrorists to achieve enhanced national security.

The president also spoke on the establishment of the North Central Development Commission and its strategic benefit to the Tiv nation and people of North-Central Nigeria.

Our correspondent reports that the Tiv Area Traditional Council on Saturday conferred honorary titles on 18 persons during the ceremony in Gboko, which was marked by cultural displays and communal solidarity.