Nigeria: Resettlement of Internally Displaced Persons Urged

In observance of World Human Rights Day, the National Association of Seadogs (NAS), Sahara Deck, Abuja Municipal, visited the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in New Kuchingoro, Abuja, distributing essential supplies and calling for long-term solutions for the camp's residents.

The delegation provided food, clothing, and sanitary pads to over 200 women, emphasizing that access to a dignified quality of life--including safe housing, water, food, and healthcare--constitutes a fundamental human right.

NAS chief programme officer, Mr. Aloy Atsenokhai, explained that the visit was intended to align with both Human Rights Day and the upcoming yuletide season. "We came to extend our humanistic ideals, particularly to women facing the high cost of sanitary products, and to offer some relief as the year closes," he stated.

He also highlighted the camp's dire conditions, noting a lack of adequate sanitary facilities and medical services. "Over a thousand people live here, many since 2014. They cannot subsist on handouts indefinitely, especially as urban development encroaches on this area," Atsenokhai said.

NAS urged the government to prioritise the resettlement of the IDPs, offering them a chance at a stable and dignified future. The organisation plans to issue a formal communique to authorities advocating for this step.

Hannah Katghaya, the camp's women coordinator, expressed gratitude for the gesture. "NAS has brought smiles to our faces today," she said, encouraging other groups to follow their example in supporting vulnerable communities.

The event underscored the ongoing humanitarian challenges faced by displaced populations and the need for sustained action beyond periodic aid.