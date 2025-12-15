Nigeria: Military Winning War in North West, Kills Notorious Bandit Kachalla

In a fresh onslaught against bandits in the eastern senatorial district of Sokoto State, the combined security operatives have neutralized a notorious bandit, Kachalla Na'Allah, in Isa local government area of the state.

This is according to accounts from reliable source who informed newsmen that the incident occured in a village of Sokoto, where the bandit leader Na'Allah was said to have been shot dead on Friday.

Reliable sources confirmed that the bandit leader was shot between Girnashe and Kuka Tara villages under the Tsabre ward of Isa local government area.

The sources said the bandit kingpin was intercepted by a joint team of Mobile Police and operatives of Community Guards with support from the Army.

Na'Allah, was reported to be the cousin of the notorious bandit kingpin, Ibrahim Chimmo, who is known to be operating within Sububu forest.

The source highlighted that the operation marks another step in disrupting the leadership and operational structure of banditry in the region.

It could be recalled that troops of 8 Division of Nigerian Army on Monday neutralised 11 bandits terrorising Sabon Birnin local government area, Sokoto State.