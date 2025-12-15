Nigeria: Many Cattle Killed After Alleged Poisoning in Plateau Community - MACBAN

Ibrahim Babayo, state chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN), disclosed the incident

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) has reported that many cattle of its members were killed after they were allegedly poisoned while grazing on Friday evening around Kwi village of Riyom LGA of Plateau State.

Ibrahim Babayo, state chairman of the association, reported the incident, adding that on Friday of the previous week, six cows similarly died in the same village after they were allegedly poisoned.

According to the MACBAN chairman, the group informed the sector commander of Operation Enduring Peace in Barikin Ladi LGA, who later deployed personnel of the operation to visit the scene of the incident.

He could not ascertain the number of cattle killed so far because over 100 cattle were grazing in the area when the incident occurred, making it difficult to determine the exact number of casualties.

The MACBAN chairman condemned the incident and urged the security forces to investigate those responsible for it.

Army unaware

Contacted on the development, the Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 3rd Division, Nigeria Army, Aliyu Danja, said they were aware of the incident, particularly that security personnel of the operation were seen at the scene of the incident.

Mr Danja, a lieutenant colonel, said the army would follow up and get back to journalists on the alleged incident.

The MACBAN chairman, however, described the alleged rustling and poisoning of their cattle as calculated to provoke herders in the state.

"What we are facing in recent days is clear evidence that we are being pushed to the wall. The world is witnessing what is happening to us. Some people have said that they would be attacked during the Christmas period, and that is why they have continued to kill herders and their animals," he said.

"The security agencies, including the police, SSS, and Operation Enduring Peace, are seeing what is happening to us.

"Just on Wednesday, over 160 cattle were rustled, and many cattle were poisoned. We are peaceful people and will continue to be law-abiding. We are calling on our members to remain calm and allow security personnel to investigate the matter," Mr Babayo added.

We are not aware - Berom

When contacted, the National Chairman of Berom Youth Moulders Association (BYM), Solomon Dalyop, said they were not aware of the incident.

According to the BYM president, "My response to this is that Fulani should leave Plateau. They are claiming that their cattle were poisoned, yet this evening they went to kill three persons in Drong in Foron and rustled many cattle. We cannot even ascertain the number of cattle rustled during the attack."