Nigeria: 11 Evacuated After Flybird Jet Crash-Lands At Kano Airport

14 December 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mariya Shuaibu Suleiman

"The flight crew followed all established operational and safety procedures, and the aircraft was brought to a safe stop," says Tracy Wilson, General Manager of Flybird Aircraft Management Services Limited

Eleven occupants escaped unhurt on Sunday after a private jet operated by Flybird Aircraft Management Services Limited crash-landed at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), Kano.

The aircraft, which was flying from Abuja, landed at about 9:30 a.m. with 11 people on board, comprising eight passengers and three crew members, PREMIUM TIMES gathered.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

A witness at the airport said emergency protocols were immediately activated, allowing all passengers and crew to be safely evacuated from the aircraft. No injuries or fatalities were recorded.

Flybird Aircraft Management Services Limited later confirmed that one of its aircraft was involved in an incident during arrival at the Kano airport.

In a statement on Sunday, the company's General Manager, Tracy Wilson, said the aircraft experienced an operational issue but was safely brought to a stop by the flight crew.

"The flight crew followed all established operational and safety procedures, and the aircraft was brought to a safe stop. All passengers and crew disembarked safely, and no injuries were recorded," Ms Wilson said.

She identified the aircraft as 5N-ISB and added that it has since been secured. According to her, the incident has been formally reported to the relevant aviation authorities.

She added that a comprehensive technical inspection and investigation are currently underway in line with regulatory requirements.

Ms Wilson reiterated the company's commitment to safety and operational excellence, assuring that Flybird will continue to cooperate fully with aviation authorities as investigations progress.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.