Nigeria: ADC Demands Transparency in Nigeria-France Digital Tax Deal

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Sunday called for transparency in the Nigeria-France digital tax agreement.

The party's National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, in a statement issued in Abuja, expressed concern over the agreement.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) had recently signed a landmark cooperation pact with France.

The agreement, FIRS said, was aimed at modernising Nigeria's tax administration through digital transformation, capacity development and improved cross-border enforcement.

NAN also reports that the agreement came barely weeks before the FIRS' formal transition into the Nigeria Revenue Service by January 2026.

FIRS Chairman Zacch Adedeji and the French Ambassador to Nigeria, Marc Fonbaustier, had signed the memorandum of understanding on behalf of both countries.

According to Mr Adedeji, the partnership symbolises a shared ambition to build "stronger, more resilient and forward-looking" tax systems at a time global public finance is being reshaped by technology, artificial intelligence and cross-border digital commerce.

The ADC publicity secretary, however, urged FIRS to make full disclosure of the agreement or terminate the deal.

Mr Abdullahi, while expressing concern over the tax agreement and supporting modernisation, questioned transparency, sovereignty, data protection and the process adopted.

He said that reviews had shown that the digital tax deal could risk Nigeria's data security and expose sensitive economic information.

He argued that the tax agreements were business decisions, inquiring about what France would benefit from and why Nigeria entered into such a 'sensitive deal' without the National Assembly's engagement or consultation.

The ADC spokesman argued that France's influence had been declining in the West African sub-region, wondering why such a move was made with the country.

He also questioned the preference for foreign partnerships despite strong local capacity, stressing that tax reforms should build institutions, protect sovereignty and strengthen data security.

Mr Abdullahi, therefore, called on the FIRS to publish the agreement, brief the National Assembly, conduct independent assessments of the data and cybersecurity risks, or terminate the deal immediately, if necessary.