Nigeria: 'Detty December' Festival Kicks Off With Pomp, Pageantry

Fun lovers, on Sunday, December 7, 2025, stormed Ilubirin, a sand stretch on Lagos Island turned into into an iconic destination, for Detty December Festival.

Hundreds of young men and women came to witness the opening ceremony - a spectacle, in itself, colourful and glittering as 200 dancers, aerial ballerina and musicians created a show reel of awe-filled performance.

The organisers of Detty December Festival gave the audience a cynosure of what to expect all through the weeks of the yuletide festivities.

The aerial ballerina showcased what fun lovers see in the Western world - creation of a full moon, dancers in the sky and Lagos in full awe of performances as they made different patterns in unison.

The 200 dancers choreographed as they serenaded the audience as some were adorned in traditional attires of the Yorubas, Igbos and Hausas, giving a 'WaZoBia' medley performance.

Award winning singer, Darey Art Alade, gave a sonorous rendition of his hit song, 'Pray For Me' and the song resonated with the audience - encouraging boldness and readiness to act on their dreams.

The musician and co-owner of Livespot Entertainment urged all to come, buy their tickets and have fun at Ilubirin and at the Livespot Entertainment venue at Lekki.

Disc Jockey Crowd Controller entertained the crowd with different songs afterwards as amazing artistes like Wande Coal and others came on stage in turns to perform.

Detty December Festival, which runs from December 6 to 31, is in partnership with the federal government through the Ministry of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy. Ilubirin Mixed Use Development has been wonderfully turned into an entertainment hub by rent-a-rig outfit.

Other attractions in the coming days include concerts by top artistes Gunna, Busta Rhymes, Juma Jux, Bella Shmurda, even as Diamond Platinumz, rising artiste Qing Madi, Ekunrawo, Jaivah and Broda Shaggi are billed to perform on Thursday, December 18, 2025, at the Livespot Ilubirin.