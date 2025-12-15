Somalia's Prime Minister Reshuffles Cabinet, Appoints New Ministers

Mogadishu — Somalia's Prime Minister Hamse Abdi Barre has carried out a cabinet reshuffle, appointing new ministers and removing some from their previous positions, a government statement said Sunday.

According to a decree issued by the Prime Minister's office, Ambassador Jamaal Mohamed Hassan has been appointed Minister of Commerce and Industry, replacing former minister MP Mahamud Geesood.

Senator Ayub Ismail Yusuf was named Minister of Public Works and Reconstruction, taking over from former minister MP Dr. Elmi Mahmoud Noor.

The announcement was read to the media by the government spokesperson, Abdinasir Saxansaxo, who said the appointments have taken effect and are part of broader efforts to accelerate the performance of government institutions.

Prime Minister Hamse Abdi Barre urged the newly appointed ministers to assume their responsibilities promptly and to intensify efforts in delivering public service.