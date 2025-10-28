Somalia: Hirshabelle Regional State President Reshuffles Cabinet, Appoints New Ministers

Jowhar — Hirshabelle regional President Ali Abdullahi Hussein Guudlawe has announced a reshuffle of his cabinet, appointing new officials to several key ministries in a move aimed at improving government performance and service delivery.

The changes were detailed in a presidential decree issued Monday from the regional capital, Jowhar. The decree, citing Articles 56 and 57 of the Hirshabelle Constitution, grants the president the authority to appoint or replace cabinet members to enhance efficiency and governance.

The reshuffle affects four major ministries: Labour and Social Affairs, Energy and Water Resources, Information, Culture and Tourism, and Finance and Economic Development.

According to the decree, the following appointments have been made:

Bashi Abdi Mohamed as Minister of Labour and Social Affairs

Saleh Mohamed Hassan as Minister of Energy and Water Resources

Abdikarim Nur Hassan (Doob-yare) as Minister of State for Information, Culture and Tourism

Omar Mohamed Soomane as Deputy Minister for Finance and Economic Development

The presidency said the reshuffle is part of broader efforts to strengthen the effectiveness of the Hirshabelle administration and accelerate the delivery of social services across the region.

Hirshabelle, one of Somalia's five federal member states, has seen periodic cabinet adjustments since its formation, as leaders seek to balance regional representation and improve governance.