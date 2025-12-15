Nigeria: Emir Sanusi Hosts Christian Leaders in Kano, Preaches Peace, Unity, Religious Harmony

14 December 2025
This Day (Lagos)
By Ahmad Sorondinki

Kano — The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has reaffirmed his dedication to promoting security, peace, and unity among different religions in Kano State and across Nigeria.

The Emir spoke when he received in audience the Executive members and Elders of the Kano State Chapter of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) who paid him a courtesy call in his palace.

The Emir, who informed the clerics that he attended a Catholic School as a young man, thanked God for the existing peace in the state, while urging the visiting religious leaders to continue to pray for peace in the state and in the country as a whole.

He particularly enjoined them to offer more prayers for the state in the light of the troubling cases of insecurity affecting some border communities.

Sanusi expressed delight at the peace award conferred on him by the religious body and assured them of his continued attention to their affairs in the state.

Earlier in his remarks, the Kano State Chairman of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Elkanah Enweluzor explained that the purpose of their visit was to identify with the monarch's efforts towards the sustenance of peace in the state.

"We cannot but admit that your fatherly posture, at all times, has been highly supportive of the peace we all enjoy in the state," he said.

He further stated that they were in the palace to present the Emir with the PFN's Award of Excellence, which was conferred on him by the body.

"The award, which is very dear to us as a family, recognizes your exceptional commitment to the cultural and religious well- being of your people, to peace and stability in the state, to inter- religious harmony and to the well- being of all".

Read the original article on This Day.

