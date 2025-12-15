Nigeria: Presidency, Senators Want Me to Join APC but I Won't - Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

The senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has disclosed that she has repeatedly been approached by individuals from the Presidency and some of her colleagues in the National Assembly to defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), but said she has firmly rejected their advice.

Akpoti-Uduaghan, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), made the disclosure during an interview on Mic On Podcast with Seun Okinbaloye, posted on YouTube on Saturday.

Asked whether the APC could be an option for her if the internal crisis in the PDP worsens, the senator ruled it out, insisting she has no intention of joining the ruling party.

"No, I wouldn't. I was in APC briefly at the start of everything. Why should I go and join APC?" she said. "I don't have to follow the bandwagon. I don't have to succumb to any threats or fall for any cajolery."

She revealed that the approaches have been persistent and came from high places, including within the Presidency. According to her, even fellow senators have attempted to persuade her to defect.

"I have been approached many times. I have been approached by people from the Presidency, from even my colleagues," she said. "Even as recently as yesterday, one joked about it: 'We're still expecting, we would love to have you.' And I'm like, I love my space, I love my peace here. I'm okay with my party now."

Akpoti-Uduaghan also spoke about her political future, saying discussions were ongoing within the PDP about a possible re-election bid in 2027, although she noted that nothing had been decided.

On speculations that former Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, may contest the Kogi Central senatorial seat in 2027, the senator said she was not intimidated.

"If by any chance I make up my mind after due consultation with my family, constituents and political party, and I am on the ballot against former Governor Yahaya Bello in 2027, then I would say, bring it on," she said, adding that she had already defeated a candidate backed by Bello in 2023.

Akpoti-Uduaghan, a first-term senator in the 10th Assembly, won the Kogi Central seat on the platform of the PDP after the election tribunal nullified the earlier declaration of APC candidate Abubakar Sadiku-Ohere.

She maintained that if she contests again, it would likely be on the PDP platform, but warned that a prolonged leadership crisis in the party could force her to explore other options.