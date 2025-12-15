Nigeria: Opposition Leaders Raise Alarm Over Threat to Nigeria's Multi-Party Democracy

Prominent opposition leaders in Nigeria have raised serious concerns over what they described as a deliberate plot by the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to weaken and ultimately dismantle the country's multi-party democracy through the politicisation of anti-corruption agencies.

In a strongly worded joint statement on Sunday, the leaders accused the Federal Government of weaponising state institutions, particularly the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Nigeria Police and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), to persecute political opponents under the guise of fighting corruption.

The statement was jointly signed by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; former Senate President and National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Senator David Mark; former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi; former Governor of Edo State, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun; former Deputy National Chairman (South) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George; and former Minister of State for Defence, Mallam Lawal Batagarawa.

According to the opposition leaders, Nigeria is witnessing a "dangerous and undemocratic agenda" aimed at forcing opposition-controlled states into the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) through intimidation rather than credible elections.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

They alleged that opposition governors and key political figures are being pressured by anti-graft agencies to defect to the ruling party, warning that recent defections have reinforced public suspicion that coercion, rather than ideology, is driving political realignments.

"State power is increasingly being deployed not for the prevention of economic crimes, but for the systematic persecution of perceived political adversaries, with the ultimate aim of weakening opposition voices ahead of the 2027 general election," the statement said.

The leaders warned that if unchecked, the trend could push Nigeria towards a de facto one-party state and endanger the country's democratic future.

The statement accused the EFCC of selective enforcement of anti-corruption laws, alleging that opposition figures are aggressively investigated and subjected to media trials, while allegations against members of the ruling party are either ignored or quietly dropped.

They cited past remarks by a former APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, that "once you have joined APC, all your sins are forgiven," arguing that the statement has come to symbolise public perception of unequal justice.

The opposition leaders referenced recent cases involving former ministers accused of financial and credential-related scandals who, despite public outrage and resignations, have yet to be charged or arraigned, with some reportedly active in the President's re-election efforts.

"This selective enforcement undermines the credibility of anti-corruption efforts and erodes public trust in national institutions," the statement added.

As part of their demands, the opposition leaders called on the Attorney General of the Federation, in consultation with the National Assembly, to establish an independent review body to examine the public accounts of the federal, state and local governments from 2015 to 2025.

They said the proposed body should have unrestricted access to public financial records, publish its findings, and expose patterns of selective prosecution while recommending reforms to strengthen the EFCC.

The proposed review panel, they said, should be chaired by an eminent judge and include representatives from civil society organisations, the Nigerian Bar Association, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, the Institute of Chartered Bankers, the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit, the anti-graft agencies, the Police, the DSS, the Armed Forces, and all political parties represented in the National Assembly.

The opposition leaders also proposed embedding anti-corruption operatives directly into government payment and expenditure processes at all levels of government to prevent, rather than merely punish, financial crimes.

Relying on recent Supreme Court rulings affirming the EFCC's oversight over public accounts, they argued that operatives should monitor expenditures both before and after payments are made and be held accountable for any unreported infractions.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

They further called for amendments to the EFCC Act to strengthen its preventive mandate and institutional independence.

The opposition leaders urged Nigerians across party, ethnic and religious lines to remain vigilant and defend the country's multi-party democracy, warning that political injustice could snowball into instability as the nation approaches another election cycle.

They also disclosed plans to engage Nigeria's international partners, including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, the European Union, the United Nations and the World Bank, to express concerns over what they described as the growing misuse of the EFCC for political purposes.

"Nigeria belongs to all of us, not to a single party or a single leader," the statement concluded, calling on citizens to rise against silence and defend the nation's democratic soul.