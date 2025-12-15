Nigeria: APC Doesn't Pressurize Any Opposition Member to Decamp - Presidency

The Presidency on Sunday night refuted the claims that the All Progressives Congress, APC, arm-twisted and pressurised members of the opposition political parties to defect to the ruling party, saying the decanpees were motivated by the alleged noticeable gains of President Bola Tinubu's reform programme.

The Presidency also denied the allegation that the ruling APC is using the anti-graft agencies like the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to harass and intimidate the opposition.

In a statement issued by Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the presidency said President Tinubu does not issue directives to any anti-corruption agency on whom to investigate, arrest, or prosecute.

The presidency, in the statement titled: "A failed opposition engaging in subterfuge and the empty search for scapegoats," said the fight against corruption is a collective responsibility and should not be trivialised by baseless allegations, jaundiced or politicised narratives.

The statement read: "Nigeria's so-called opposition politicians, comprising some of those left in a dying political party and a sprinkling of some failed political office aspirants regrouping in a platform struggling to find its bearings, are amusing lots.

"They blow hot air, seek scapegoats for their failure and move to confuse the polity in a desperate search for cheap political gains.

"On Sunday, a group of opposition figures gathered to sing their familiar tune, hoping their cheerleaders would see their action as a blistering attack from a seemingly virile opposition group.

"They alleged a threat to multi-party democracy because many top politicians are joining the governing All Progressives Congress of their own free will. Our constitution guarantees freedom of association and affords our people the right to change their political leanings at any time of their choosing.

"None of the people who joined the governing APC was pressured to do so. They all did so of their own free will. They are being motivated by the noticeable gains of President Bola Tinubu's reform programme.

"We may ask: when politicians were moving in droves to the now-dying Peoples Democratic Party between 2000 and 2015, was Nigeria's democracy imperilled?

"Also, investigations by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have begun exposing those with some explanation to give regarding their stewardship in office and management of public funds entrusted to them. These politicians now accuse President Tinubu of weaponising the EFCC for political purposes.

"While the Presidency does not speak for the EFCC and believes the agency can speak for itself, we must reiterate that the EFCC is an independent institution established by law and empowered to carry out its statutory responsibilities without interference or favour."

Continuing, it said: "The agency's mandate is to investigate and prosecute financial crimes, irrespective of the personalities involved, their political affiliations, or their positions in society. We find it curious that the same people who claimed they want to rescue Nigeria are now the ones waging a war of attrition against accountability and probity. Those who have cases to answer before EFCC should be bold and brave enough to defend themselves if they are clean.

"President Tinubu does not issue directives to any anti-corruption agency on whom to investigate, arrest, or prosecute.

"President Tinubu has significant state issues to address rather than engage in political targeting.

"The prosecution is conducted by the court, not by any sleight of hand, and those found not guilty will receive a clean bill of health.

"Allegations of "weaponisation" are distractions from these politicians, who are running short of campaign issues to challenge President Tinubu and the APC's success in less than three years in office.

"No one is above the law. Everyone must be accountable for their actions, both in and out of the office. Political affiliation should not be a shield against EFCC statutory work, which recently led to Nigeria's removal from the FATF grey list.

"We have taken cognizance of the signatories to the statement. It is instructive that some of them were previously investigated and prosecuted by the EFCC even before President Tinubu took office in 2023.

"Some of these politicians have also been indicted in international financial probes for money laundering, with some of their accomplices jailed in foreign lands.

"Are they now signing statements because their chickens are coming home to roost?

"We advise those politicians not to undermine the integrity of our nation's institutions and the collective resolve to fight corruption by weaponising politics to escape accountability and encourage impunity.

"The fight against corruption is a collective responsibility and should not be trivialised by baseless allegations, jaundiced or politicised narratives."

