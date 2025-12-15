Nigeria: NSIB Begins Investigation Into Flybird Aircraft Incident in Kano

"Upon notification, the NSIB activated its Go-Team. NSIB investigators will examine the aircraft systems, operational procedures, maintenance records, and crew actions to determine the circumstances that led to the occurrence"

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has commenced an investigation into an aviation incident involving a Hawker 800XP aircraft operated by Flybird Aircraft Management Services Limited at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) in Kano.

The aircraft, with registration marks 5N-ISB, departed the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, for Kano on Sunday at about 9:20 a.m., according to the bureau.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported that a private jet operated by Flybird Aircraft Management Services Limited crash-landed at the Kano airport.

Initial accounts indicated that the aircraft was conveying 11 persons, including three crew members and eight passengers, while en route from Abuja.

However, in an official statement issued by the NSIB, the bureau said eight persons were on board the aircraft at the time of the incident.

What happened

In the statement signed by the NSIB's Director of Public Affairs and Family Assistance, Bimbo Oladeji, the bureau said the aircraft experienced a landing gear indication problem during its approach into Kano.

"During the approach phase into Kano, the flight crew reported a landing gear indication anomaly and requested multiple low passes over the runway to allow air traffic controllers to visually confirm the landing gear position," she said.

She explained that air traffic controllers at the Kano control tower confirmed during each low pass that all three landing gears appeared to be fully extended.

"The aircraft was subsequently positioned for landing on Runway 06 and touched down at about 10:34 hours local time. During the landing roll, the nose landing gear collapsed," she said.

Ms Oladeji added that all occupants on board disembarked safely.

"All eight persons on board disembarked safely, with no injuries reported," she said.

Investigation underway

According to the NSIB, the incident was immediately reported, prompting the bureau to activate its investigation team.

"Upon notification, the NSIB activated its Go-Team. NSIB investigators will examine the aircraft systems, operational procedures, maintenance records, and crew actions to determine the circumstances that led to the occurrence," the statement added.

The bureau said further details will be made public after the conclusion of the investigation.