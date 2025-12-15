Nigeria: Dangote Alleges Sleaze At NMDPRA, Demands Investigation

...Projects N740 petrol price before Christmas

President and Chief Executive of Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote, has called for the investigation and prosecution of the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Engr. Farouk Ahmed accused him of economic sabotage, claiming it undermines domestic refining in Nigeria.

Speaking at a press conference at the Dangote Petroleum Refinery yesterday, Dangote accused the leadership of the NMDPRA of colluding with international traders and oil importers to frustrate local refining through the continued issuance of import licenses for petroleum products.

Dangote alleged that Engr. Ahmed was living beyond his legitimate means.

The Dangote Group chairman however assured Nigerians that the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) would fall further, stating that petrol would sell at no more than N740 per litre from Tuesday, beginning in Lagos, due to the refinery's reduction of the gantry price to N699 per litre. He said MRS filling stations would be the first to reflect the new pricing.

Expressing concern over the state of the downstream sector, Dangote said Nigeria's continued reliance on fuel imports was harming local production and discouraging investment in domestic refining.

He disclosed that import licences covering approximately 7.5 billion litres of PMS had reportedly been issued for the first quarter of 2026, despite the availability of significant domestic refining capacity.

According to him, modular refineries are already struggling under the current policy environment and are on the brink of extinction, while the persistent issuance of import permits further weakens the sector.

"I am not calling for his removal, but for a proper investigation. He should be required to account for his actions and demonstrate that he has not compromised his position to the detriment of Nigerians. What is happening amounts to economic sabotage," Dangote said.

"The Code of Conduct Bureau, or any other body deemed appropriate by the government, can investigate the matter."

He described the downstream petroleum sector as being under severe strain, alleging the presence of entrenched interests that profit from fuel imports at the expense of national development.

"There are powerful interests in the oil sector. It is troubling that African countries continue to import refined products despite long-standing calls for value addition and domestic refining. The volume of imports being allowed into the country is unethical and does a disservice to Nigeria," he added.

Dangote stressed the need for a clear separation between regulatory oversight and commercial interests, warning that allowing traders to influence regulation would undermine the integrity of the sector.

"The downstream sector must not be destroyed by personal interests. A trader should never be a regulator. 47 licenses have been issued, yet no new refineries are being built because the environment is not conducive," he said.

He maintained that Nigerians would ultimately benefit from local refining, even as fuel importers incur losses.

Dangote said he would not relent in ensuring that Nigerians enjoy the benefits of domestic refining, noting that the company was working around the clock to ensure that recent reductions in the gantry price were fully reflected at the retail level.

From Tuesday, he said, all MRS filling stations would begin selling PMS at prices not exceeding N740 per litre, starting in Lagos.

He added that the refinery had reduced its minimum purchase requirement from two million litres to 500,000 litres to enable more marketers, including members of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), to participate.

"So if you come to the refinery today, you will get PMS at N699 per litre," he said.