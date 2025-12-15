Nigeria: Resident Doctors Call for Stronger Leadership, Governance in Policy Reform

Resident doctors at the Federal Medical Center, Ebute Metta, Lagos, have called for stronger leadership, improved governance, and protection of doctors' professional rights as the Nigerian healthcare system faces mounting challenges.

The call came during the 7th Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference of the Association of Resident Doctors, ARD, a key gathering for medical professionals to reflect on practice, policy, and patient care themed: "Leadership, Governance, and the Rights of Doctors in Nigeria: Empowering Nigerian Doctors to lead, influence Policy, and Protect Professional Dignity".

Addressing participants, Dr. David Olabode Sokunbi, President of the Association, stressed that doctors must extend their influence beyond hospital wards into the corridors of policy-making.

"As the healthcare landscape shifts, it is no longer enough to provide excellent care alone. We must also advocate for our rights, influence system-level decisions, and protect the dignity of our profession. Leadership and policy engagement are essential if we want to see meaningful change."

A panel discussion, tagged: "From Practice to Platform: Doctors Driving Innovation in Healthcare," emphasised the role of medical professionals in shaping solutions to systemic challenges.

A panel discussion, tagged: "From Practice to Platform: Doctors Driving Innovation in Healthcare," emphasised the role of medical professionals in shaping solutions to systemic challenges.

"Every clinical challenge presents an opportunity for new ideas, new models of care, and technologies that can improve patient outcomes," Sokunbi explained.

He congratulated the incoming executives' members of ARD, FMC led by Dr Victor Oloregbulem and urged him to be a good leader. "It's not necessary. Let your action prove that you are a leader. I'm hoping that the next four years will be a meaningful one again.

The AGM also reviewed the Association's efforts in welfare advocacy, professional development, and partnership building, pointing to a broader need for collaboration with senior colleagues, government agencies, and professional bodies.

Echoing this call, Dr. Saheed Adebowale Ogunme, Medical Director of Federal Medical Center Ebute Metta, urged doctors to be at the forefront of holding government accountable.

He stressed the importance of collaboration between professional organizations such as the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) and the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to ensure transparency and good governance in the health sector.

"The issues we face underfunded facilities, policy gaps, and inadequate resources--cannot be solved in isolation," Ogunme said.

"Doctors must lead, advocate, and innovate to protect the profession and deliver quality care."

The 2025 AGM and Scientific Conference served as a platform for resident doctors to discuss solutions to Nigeria's healthcare challenges, foster leadership, and push for systemic reforms that will strengthen the medical profession and improve patient care across the country.