Somalia: Somali Presidential Hopeful Kheyre Meets Former Mogadishu Mayor Amid Political Crisis

Mogadishu — Somali presidential candidate Hassan Ali Kheyre held talks in Mogadishu with former Banadir regional governor and ex-mayor of the capital Yusuf Hussein Jimale, as political leaders continue consultations over the country's future.

The meeting took place at Kheyre's residence in the capital and was described as a courtesy visit by Jimale, widely known as Madaale. The two exchanged views on Somalia's political situation, ongoing challenges and possible ways to resolve disputes hindering the completion of state-building processes.

According to sources familiar with the discussions, the talks focused on the need for inclusive political dialogue, strengthening governance institutions and advancing consensus on unresolved national issues.

Kheyre, a former prime minister, has repeatedly called for broader consultations among political stakeholders to overcome divisions and ensure stability. Jimale, who previously led Mogadishu's administration, emphasised the importance of unity and cooperation among political leaders to safeguard the country's fragile progress.

The meeting comes at a time of heightened political activity in Somalia, as opposition figures and former officials intensify engagements ahead of potential electoral processes and negotiations on the direction of the federal system.