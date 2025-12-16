Somalia: Jubaland Minister Calls for Stronger Federal Control Ahead of Opposition Summit

Kismayo, Somalia — Jubaland's Minister of Information, Abdifitah Mukhtar, said on Tuesday that Somalia's federal government needs to assert stronger control over the country, comments coming ahead of an opposition summit set to open in Kismaayo later in the day.

The summit, hosted by the Jubaland administration, is expected to bring together key opposition figures, including former Somali President Sheikh Sharif Sheikh Ahmed, alongside other political leaders and representatives from various factions.

Speaking ahead of the gathering, Mukhtaar emphasized the importance of clear federal leadership and urged authorities to take decisive steps to address the country's political challenges.

The summit comes at a sensitive moment in Somalia's political calendar, as tensions between the federal government and regional administrations remain high, and observers are closely watching for outcomes that could influence the nation's governance and ongoing reconciliation efforts.

Officials from Jubaland highlighted that the event aims to foster dialogue among opposition groups, though analysts note it could also further complicate relations with Mogadishu depending on the positions adopted during discussions.