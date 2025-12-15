South Africa: Majodina in Lesotho

Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina has expressed satisfaction with progress made on Phase II of the Lesotho Highlands Water Project (LHWP), with 48% of construction completed on the Polihali Transfer Tunnel.

This, whilst also stressing the urgency of meeting the 2028/2029 completion deadline for Phase II of the project and warning that no further extensions will be granted.

Accompanied by Deputy Minister of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation Seiso Mohai, Majodina led a South African delegation on an oversight visit to Lesotho on Sunday. The delegation met Lesotho's Minister of Natural Resources, Mohlomi Moleko, to assess progress on the multibillion-rand project.

The visit follows Majodina's undertaking in August 2025, to return to Lesotho to monitor and review implementation of the project.

The Minister's programme on Sunday started with a briefing on project progress, including the resettlement of 24 households which were moved to make way for the dam construction. About 300 households were relocated, with construction of 105 replacement houses currently under way.

Social and environmental impacts

Majodina also received reports on the project's social and environmental impacts, which include improved road access, better access to health and education facilities, and the provision of electricity.

The project has so far created about 16 000 job opportunities, including business development and skills transfer initiatives. Its broader objectives include strengthening climate resilience, improving food and nutrition security, promoting economic diversification, enhancing integration of farm-based initiatives, and building trust and collaboration among stakeholders.

On women's empowerment, 77 women from four local councils within the project area have benefited from training programmes, including detergent and cosmetics manufacturing.

During the visit, the delegation toured several construction sites, including the 165m high Concrete Faced Rockfill Dam at Polihali, located downstream of the confluence of the Khubelu and Senqu-Orange rivers.

Chief Resident Engineer Ivaho Vanzaghi reported that concrete placement has reached over 60 metres from the riverbed, with about 100 metres remaining.

Majodina also visited the approximately 38km long concrete-lined gravity tunnel linking the Polihali and Katse reservoirs, where she inspected construction progress underground.

Addressing the media at the Sengqu Bridge construction site, an 825-metre-long structure, Majodina said she was encouraged by the pace of development and confirmed that South Africa is preparing to receive water once the project is completed.

"I am very satisfied with the progress. While relocation has taken longer than expected, there is a plan in place. We are also pleased that 92 professionals have been developed through this project, including women, and that 16 000 jobs have been created. That is quite significant.

"We cannot allow further delays. We are here to ensure accountability because South Africans want to know what is happening, and Basotho also want to know what is happening," the Minister said.

She urged that the communities living near the dam should also be considered for access to water provision.

Lesotho's Minister of Natural Resources, Mohlomi Moleko, commended Majodina for honouring her commitment to return for an oversight visit.

"She is a woman of her word. Each time she visits, there is visible progress because stakeholders understand that at the highest level of government, we want this project to succeed efficiently," Moleko said.

He described the LHWP as one of Africa's largest infrastructure projects, noting its potential to support hydropower development and boost tourism in Lesotho.

Long-standing cooperation between SA and Lesotho

Mohai commended the Ministers from both countries for providing strong leadership on the project, noting that its scale requires close cooperation between the two countries and high-level engineering expertise.

Mohai said the project demonstrates long-standing cooperation between South Africa and Lesotho, particularly in the democratic era, to advance sustainability and economic growth.

He said the project ensures that communities can enjoy access to water, which is a fundamental right, sustains life, and improves health outcomes.

"It is fascinating to be here in the Kingdom of Lesotho and witness that Lesotho will continue to provide this important resource to many nations in the continent for many centuries. We really appreciate their generosity and are committed to ensure that we share economic spinoffs as countries, as water is an important ingredient to stimulate economic activity," Mohai said.

Majodina is on Monday expected to visit the Katse Dam.