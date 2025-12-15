Nigeria: Four Killed, 20 Worshippers Abducted As Gunmen Attack Kogi Communities

Armed gunmen on Sunday attacked the First ECWA Church in Ayetoro-Kiri, Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi State, killing one person and abducting 20 others.

This is coming as gunmen in a coordinated attack on the same day attacked the Oke-Agi and Ilai communities in the Mopamuro local government councils of Kogi State, killing three persons and abducting many.

The attack at ECWA church in Aiyetoro-Kiri left one worshipper, simply identified as Jayjay, dead during the assault.

Local authorities and security operatives said they will continue to assess the situation, as the number of abducted persons may even be more than 20.

The chairman of the council area, Zaccheus Dare Micheal, in his reaction blamed the church for opening service in a tense area. He further shut down all markets in the area.

In the Mopamuro council area of the state, the attack on the Oke-Agi and Ilai communities was said to have occurred simultaneously around 4:00 a.m. on Sunday, leaving many dead, others injured, and some residents abducted.

The armed bandits were said to have operated in the two communities for hours before distress calls were eventually received.

In the first community, Jamroro settlement, located between Oke-agi and Takete Isao and largely inhabited by Tiv people, was attacked. Two persons were confirmed killed, while three others sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

The Ilai attack was on a Bassa community close to the Community Grammar School; one person was reportedly killed during the raid, while three others were kidnapped by the attackers.

The incidents in the two communities were confirmed by the Chairman of Mopamuro Local Government Area, Hon. Ademola Bello, alongside traditional authorities and community leaders.

Residents and community sources expressed deep concern over the delayed response to the attacks, noting that the assailants operated freely for over an hour before help was alerted.

It will be recalled that on November 30, gunmen attacked the Cherubim and Seraphim church in Ejiba, where scores of people were whisked into the bush.

The renewed violence has heightened fear across the area, with residents calling on security agencies and government authorities to urgently deploy decisive measures to curb the rising wave of coordinated bandit attacks in Yagba Federal Constituency.

"The attack started in neighbouring communities bordering Kwara State but has now graduated downward. No local government areas in Yagbaland are safe, from Ejiba in Yagba West to Orunda-Ile in Yagba East and now the communities of Mopamuro," said Mr Ope Owoyemi.