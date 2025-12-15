Nigeria Records Surge in PHC Utilisation, Decline in Maternal Deaths - Official

According to him, the surge reflects improved access to preventive and basic health services, including immunisation, antenatal care and treatment of common illnesses.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Pate, has revealed that Nigeria recorded a significant increase in the utilisation of primary healthcare (PHC) facilities between 2023 and 2025.

Mr Pate, who spoke on Sunday during an interview on Channels Television's Politics Today, said the country also recorded a decline in maternal and newborn deaths within the same period.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He described the development as early gains from ongoing health sector reforms under President Bola Tinubu's administration.

Mr Pate said more than 80 million visits were recorded at federally supported PHCs in the first half of 2025, compared to about 20 million visits in 2023, representing nearly fourfold increase in utilisation.

According to him, the surge reflects improved access to preventive and basic health services, including immunisation, antenatal care and treatment of common illnesses.

Maternal, newborn deaths decline

Mr Pate said institutional data from 172 local government areas with the highest maternal mortality burden showed a 17 per cent reduction in maternal deaths between 2023 and 2025.

He added that newborn mortality declined by 10 per cent over the same period.

Mr Pate clarified that the figures were based on facility-level data rather than population-wide surveys, stressing the importance of that distinction.

Immunisation, frontline care

Mr Pate disclosed that 59 million children were immunised during the most recent national immunisation campaign, which included the integrated measles and rubella exercise.

He said routine immunisation coverage and antenatal attendance had also improved, alongside increased attendance at PHC facilities for common ailments.

Mr Pate added that over 73,000 frontline health workers had been retrained as part of efforts to strengthen service delivery at the primary healthcare level.

Insurance coverage expands

Mr Pate said Nigeria's health insurance coverage has risen to over 21 million people, an increase from fewer than 16 million at the start of the current administration.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to him, about seven million Nigerians are insured under the formal sector scheme, while between 2.4 and three million vulnerable persons are covered through the Vulnerable Group Fund.

"There are others insured through private sector arrangements," he said, noting that the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) now plays a stronger regulatory role.

He said the government's long-term goal is to expand coverage to 50 million Nigerians, while acknowledging that affordability and sustainable financing remain major challenges.

Global comparisons

Mr Pate cautioned against directly comparing Nigeria's health system with those of developed countries such as the United Kingdom and the United States.

"In the UK, healthcare is largely tax-funded through the NHS. Our system is different," he said.

He added that Nigeria is combining tax-based primary care with insurance-based financing amid limited resources.

Despite the challenges, Mr Pate said the government is committed to steadily improving access to quality healthcare, particularly for the poorest and most vulnerable Nigerians.