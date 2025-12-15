Liberia: Lawsuit Awaits AML

Nimba Kwado, a Nimba-based civic group, has announced plans to initiate legal action against ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML), accusing the mining company of depriving residents of benefits tied to the county's natural resources.

Speaking at a gathering organized by Nimba Kwado on Saturday, December 13, 2025, Rev. B. Edward Wawoe, Acting Board Chair of the organization, alleged that ArcelorMittal Liberia also referred to as Mittal Steel has failed to deliver social and economic benefits to communities affected by its operations in Nimba County.

"Our own natural resources are being taken, yet our people are deprived of the benefits," Rev. Wawoe told attendees. He said the group has explored several options in response to what it describes as long-standing grievances, including peaceful resistance and legal redress.

Rev. Wawoe noted that while some community members have previously suggested disruptive actions such as blocking rail lines used by the company, the organization has opted for a legal approach. According to him, consultations with legal practitioners from Nimba County and international partners, including UNICORS, led the group to consider international arbitration as a viable pathway.

"I have done my research and realized that there are international courts for arbitration," he said, adding that the group intends to pursue legal action against AML for what he described as suppression and exploitation of local communities.

The leader of Nimba Kwado, with members across the 15 political subdivisions of Liberia, Nimba Kwado, referenced past resolutions adopted by Nimba stakeholders and said the group is determined to avoid actions that could undermine Liberia's standing or weaken the government's ability to represent its citizens. He also cited previous confrontations involving security forces and local representatives, stressing the need for strategic and lawful engagement going forward.

"We will not create a situation where our own government cannot properly represent us," Rev. Wawoe said. "This time, we are thinking beyond emotions. We are planning carefully."

He assured supporters that the group's leadership is unified and prepared to work collectively to pursue justice through appropriate legal channels. Rev. Wawoe concluded by thanking community leaders for their support and expressing appreciation to President Joseph N. Boakai for his leadership.

The announcement adds to ongoing debates over resource governance, community benefits, and corporate accountability in Liberia's mining sector, particularly in resource-rich regions such as Nimba County.