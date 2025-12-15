Liberia, Sierra Leone, Guinea Commit to Safety, Innovation

The Roberts Flight Information Region (Roberts FIR) has unveiled a new strategic direction aimed at strengthening safety, embracing innovation and ensuring sustainable management of Africa's upper airspace, as transport and aviation ministers from Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea concluded a high-level Ministerial Council and Technical Committee meeting marking the institution's 50th anniversary.

The closing ceremony, held in Liberia, underscored a renewed commitment by the three member states to modernize air navigation services, deepen regional cooperation and position the Roberts FIR to meet the evolving demands of global aviation.

Speaking as Chairman of the Ministerial Council, Liberia's Minister of Transport and Aviation, Hon. Sirleaf Ralph Tyler, said the Roberts FIR is not merely a technical arrangement but a shared responsibility rooted in unity, trust and collective vigilance.

"We are gathered here not only as custodians of our national airspaces, but as stewards of a shared vision to ensure that our skies remain safe, affordable and open to opportunities for our people," Minister Tyler said, stressing that aviation safety knows no borders and depends on strong cooperation among neighboring states.

Minister Tyler outlined three core priorities that will guide the Roberts FIR's next phase of development across the upper airspace of Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone.

The first priority is safety, with a firm commitment to the continuous improvement of safety protocols and a zero-tolerance approach to complacency. He emphasized the need for strengthened joint oversight, harmonized regulations and sustained vigilance to ensure that every aircraft operating in the region does so with confidence.

The second priority is innovation and technology, including the adoption of satellite-based navigation systems, digital platforms and data-driven decision-making tools. According to the Chairman, investments in modern radar, communication and navigation infrastructure are essential to reducing operational risks, minimizing delays and aligning the region with international aviation standards.

The third priority is sustainability, with a call to balance aviation growth with environmental responsibility. Minister Tyler said the Roberts FIR must align its expansion plans with climate resilience and environmental protection to ensure that the region's skies remain safe and clean for future generations.

"These priorities reflect our determination to deliver world-class aviation services across the region," he noted.

Reflecting on the history of the Roberts FIR, Minister Tyler paid tribute to the founding vision of the late Presidents William R. Tolbert of Liberia, Siaka Stevens of Sierra Leone, and Ahmed SékouTouré of Guinea, whose leadership in 1975 laid the foundation for one of Africa's most enduring examples of regional aviation cooperation.

He acknowledged the progress made over the years in capacity building, including the training of air traffic controllers, engineers and administrators to meet international standards, as well as investments in research and technology that have modernized infrastructure and improved service delivery.

However, he cautioned that the region must accelerate progress to keep pace with global aviation developments, citing increasing air traffic, climate challenges and digital transformation as key issues confronting the sector.

Earlier, Madam Musayeroh Barrie, Chairperson of the Technical Committee and Director General of the Sierra Leone Civil Aviation Authority (SLCAA), said the golden jubilee provided an opportunity to reflect on five decades of shared technical stewardship while setting the tone for the future.

She noted that the Technical Committee, working with national civil aviation authorities and the Roberts FIR Secretariat, has played a central role in harmonizing operational procedures, ensuring regulatory compliance and implementing modern systems in line with international standards.

Madam Barrie disclosed that the Committee reviewed the 2025 Activity Report and examined the proposed 2026 budget, alongside other strategic matters aimed at strengthening institutional governance and enhancing the operational efficiency of the Roberts FIR.

Despite challenges such as aging infrastructure and regional constraints, she said the Roberts FIR has recorded significant gains in air traffic management modernization, surveillance capacity, communication systems and human resource development.

She commended the Secretary General, Deputy Secretaries General and the entire Secretariat for their strong leadership and teamwork, describing the institution's internal cohesion as a key driver of its success.

Sierra Leone's Minister of Transport and Aviation, Alhaji Fanday Turay, described the Roberts FIR as one of the few international aviation organizations that has demonstrated steady progress over five decades.

He reaffirmed his government's firm commitment to advancing the shared aviation agenda, noting that strengthened air traffic services generate immense economic benefits for all three member states.

Minister Turay also emphasized the importance of respecting the Aeronautical Accord, which provides the governance framework for the Roberts FIR, describing it as the cornerstone of accountability, continuity and institutional stability since 1975.

As the meeting concluded, ministers and delegates pledged to uphold the principles of unity, solidarity and equity that have defined the Roberts FIR for 50 years, while embracing innovation and sustainability to meet future challenges.

With safety, technology and environmental responsibility at the center of its renewed agenda, the Roberts FIR is positioning itself not only as a hub of aviation excellence, but as a model for managing Africa's upper airspace through cooperation, shared values and collective resolve.