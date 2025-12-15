Nigeria: El-Rufai Distances Self From Comments On 2027 Presidency

Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has rejected as false a viral report alleging that he expressed an opinion on which region should produce Nigeria's president in 2027.

The claim, widely circulated on social media, suggested that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain said it was the South's turn to produce the next president.

Reacting on Monday via X, El-Rufai dismissed the report as "untrue," stressing that he never made such comments in any public forum.

"My attention has been drawn to a trending fake news item alleging that I specified which region of the country should produce the president in 2027.

"This claim is untrue, despite its virality. I did not make such a statement in any of my speeches, interviews or social media posts. I maintain verifiable social media platforms where I speak my mind and express my personal views directly.

"It is also wrong and improper to attribute to me opinion articles written by other authors, even when I share such articles on my platforms as contributions to the national conversation.

"These clarifications are crucial as we confront both irresponsible politicking and the deliberate misuse of social media for the spread of fake news.

"The wilful attribution to me of claims I did not make by fake news platforms is no justification for treating such platforms with any seriousness."

He urged journalists and members of the public to exercise caution and verify information before publishing or sharing it, warning that misinformation undermines public trust.

"In this age of turmoil and falsehood, the obligation to verify information before posting or publishing has become more important than ever. In this instance, it appears that some senior editors ignored this duty.

"Society stands to lose when media leaders align with the most irresponsible actors on social media in what can only be described as the unedifying Olympics of fiction and fakery. Everyone must live up to their responsibility.

"I wish to reiterate that no views should be attributed to me unless I have explicitly expressed them on my official social media platforms or during interviews with reputable media organisations," the statement added.