Nigeria: NUC Lifts Embargo On Establishment of Foreign Universities in Nigeria

. Lauds GUU over academic strides

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has lifted the embargo on the establishment or operation of foreign universities in Nigeria.

NUC Executive Secretary Professor Abdulahi Yusufu Ribadu, who disclosed this weekend at the 10th Convocation ceremony of Gregory University, Uturu, GUU, Abia State, said the decision was taken to allow foreign direct investment in the education sector.

Prof. Ribadu also said it was to strengthen and make the Nigerian university system more globally competitive.

The NUC boss who was represented by Offor Chukwuemeka said the Commission had initiated some sweeping reforms that would make products from Nigerian universities global hotcakes.

He further explained that the partnership "are under six competitive modes - franchise, branch campus, twinning/articulation, open and distance learning (ODL), acquisition and teaching institutions."

Prof. Ribadu said NUC introduced a code of governance for private universities in Nigeria to ensure uniformity in their operations.

He said NUC embarked on curriculum re-engineering from Benchmark Minimum Academic Standards (BMAS) to Core Curriculum and Minimum Academic Standards (CCMAS), as part of efforts to reposition the system.

"NUC during the curriculum review adopted a 70:30 NUC:university ratio for curriculum content.

"NUC provided 70 per cent of the minimum core courses, which are mandatory for graduation in Nigerian universities, and 30 per cent for universities to customise and align with their unique areas of expertise."

Emphasising the acquisition of 21st-century employability skills for graduating students, NUC commended the management of GUU for its strides towards educational revolution in the country.

In a remark, Gov. Alex Otti also applauded the founder of GUU, Professor Gregory Ibe, for his foresight in the establishment of the university, which he noted had made tremendous impacts on many lives.

Otti, who was represented by the Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Professor Uche Eme Uche, restated his commitment towards educational revolution.

The Vice Chancellor, Professor Cele Njoku, in her address, said the institution, which began with three, had expanded to 12 colleges with over 53 departments in 13 years.

She noted that all eight courses submitted to the NUC in 2024 had received full accreditation, adding that other new courses, including Artificial Intelligence (AI) and major foreign languages, had been introduced by the management.

The VC congratulated the graduands and tasked them to remain good ambassadors of the institution.

Founder Prof. Greg Ibe, represented by the Pro-Chancellor, Prof. Augustine Uwakwe, said his vision of establishing the institution was to make quality education available and accessible to the people.

He expressed delight over the academic records of the students and promised to sustain his support for education while urging the graduands to proffer solutions to challenges plaguing humanity.

In his valedictory speech, the overall best graduating student, Master Onyechere Chinedum Yadirichukwu, who made a 4.91 CGPA, said, "It is time for us to build the Nigeria we want."

The 21-year-old young accountant from Amagu Ihube Okigwe in Imo State, who dreams of being a strong voice in the accountancy profession, dedicated his laurel to his parents for their support and for laying a strong foundation for him.

An honorary doctorate degree was conferred on former Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, the Chairman of the Abia State Council of Traditional Rulers, HRM Eze Linus Nto Mba, and the Chairman of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, Imo State, Dr Okenze Sylvester Obinna.