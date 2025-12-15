Ghana: ECG Assures Customers of Quality Service Delivery

THE Deputy Managing Director (MD) of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Mr Ebenezer Baiden, has assured customers of quality service provision and called for cooperation to achieve set targets.

Mr Baiden said the management of ECG had intensified its educational activities in the Ketu-South Municipality of the Volta Region, to enable customers in the area to appreciate the work of ECG to enable them support management to serve them better.

The Deputy MD who was speaking at a public forum on the activities of ECG at Aflao in the Ketu-South Municipality, said it was important for customers to avoid activities that affected power supply to their homes, which also deprived the ECG from mobilising the needed revenue for the company.

Mr Baiden said illegal connections, smuggling of meters from the Republic of Togo among others should stop, since the nefarious activities largely retard growth of the company, saying such activities posed a threat to the company's revenue mobilisation, and posed danger to homes since illegal connections could result in fire outbreaks.

The Volta Regional General Manager of ECG, Ms Christina Jato-Kaleo, said her outfit strategically dialogues regularly to educate customers on the operations of ECG and also solicit for customers' views to improve on service provision to them.

Ms Jato-Kaleo urged customers to refrain from illegal connections, and also pay their bills early to enable the company to mobilise the needed resources to enhance its service delivery to customers, to improve on economic activities in the area, since customers depended on power for economic activities in the area.

The Chief of Aflao-Teshie, Togbui Kpambi Vedzesu, who chaired the programme, stressed the need for residents of the area to report their grievances to the officials of the ECG in the municipality for redress rather than embarking on demonstration to express their grievances, which at the end ended up tarnishing the image of the municipality.

Mr George Atisu, a customer, said ECG failed to read his meter for the period of three months and in the fourth month when the meter was read a total GH¢11,200 bill was issued to him as the bill for three months and when he went to complain at the ECG office at Denu, he was only told to pay the amount in instalment.