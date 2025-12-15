Ghana: We're Ready to Protect Nation - GAF

THE Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), in collaboration with sister security services, on Thursday conducted a Show of Force Exercise across major routes in Accra as part of measures to enhance security preparedness ahead of the Christmas festivities.

The exercise, which featured a mechanised route march and coordinated patrols, was aimed at boosting operational readiness, deterring criminal activity, and reassuring the public of the security services' capacity to maintain peace and stability during the festive season.

It also sought to strengthen inter-agency cooperation and reinforce the country's overall national security posture.

Speaking at the event, the Director of Special Operations, Colonel Victor Mwinye, said the deployment was intended to demonstrate the readiness and capability of the security services to work together in safeguarding the nation.

He noted that the joint exercise underscored the forces' ability to respond effectively to threats and maintain internal security.

The Deputy Minister for Defence, Mr Ernest Brogya Genfi, representing the Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces and President, Mr John Dramani Mahama, commended the Armed Forces and allied security agencies for the successful execution of the exercise.

He praised the unity, professionalism, and preparedness displayed by the participating personnel.

Mr Genfi stressed that the operation was designed to reassure the public rather than intimidate them, particularly as Ghanaians prepare for the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

He also acknowledged the sacrifices made by security personnel in the line of duty, noting that their commitment continues to underpin Ghana's stability amid growing regional security challenges.

Mr Genfi reaffirmed the government's commitment to strengthening the capacity of the security services through the provision of modern equipment, advanced technology, improved training, and enhanced welfare packages.

He urged members of the public to support the security agencies by remaining vigilant, reporting suspicious activities, and contributing to collective efforts to preserve national peace.

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Lieutenant General William Agyapong, also lauded the security services for the successful conduct of the exercise, highlighting their resilience, cooperation, and professionalism.

He encouraged personnel to maintain a high level of vigilance and a strong deterrent posture, especially during the festive period when public activity increases.

Lieutenant General Agyapong reiterated the government's resolve to improve the welfare of security personnel and equip them with the resources required for effective performance, referencing the President's "big push" initiative aimed at strengthening national institutions.

The exercise involved joint patrols along key arteries in the capital and brought together personnel from the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana Prison Service, Ghana National Fire Service, and the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, reflecting a coordinated, multi-agency approach to internal security.