Nigeria: Bureau Investigates Hawker 800xp Incident At Kano Airport

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has commenced an investigation into an incident involving a Hawker 800XP aircraft with nationality and registration marks 5N-ISB at Malam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano State.

Bimbo Olawumi Oladeji, Director of Public Affairs and Family Assistance at the NSIB, stated in a press release last night that upon notification of the incident, the Bureau activated its Go-Team.

According to her, "NSIB investigators will examine the aircraft systems, operational procedures, maintenance records, and crew actions to determine the circumstances that led to the occurrence."

Recall that the aircraft, operated by Flybird Aircraft Management Services Limited, departed Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Sunday, December 14, 2025, at approximately 09:20am local time, as a non-scheduled domestic passenger flight bound for Kano.

There were eight persons on board, comprising two cockpit crew members, one cabin crew member, and five passengers.

The NSIB noted that "during the approach phase into Kano, the flight crew reported a landing gear indication anomaly and requested multiple low passes over the runway to allow air traffic controllers to confirm the landing gear position visually.

"Kano Tower confirmed on each low pass that all three landing gears appeared fully extended. The aircraft was subsequently positioned for landing on Runway 06 and touched down at about 10:34 hours local time. During the landing roll, the nose landing gear collapsed. All eight persons on board disembarked safely, with no injuries reported.

"The Bureau wishes to assure the public that this investigation is not conducted to apportion blame or liability, but to identify safety issues and prevent future occurrences.

Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses."