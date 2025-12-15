Nigeria: NAF Strikes Terrorists' Logistics Base in Borno

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) struck a terrorist logistics base at Dabar Masara in Southern Tumbuns, Monguno Local Government Area of Borno State, neutralising scores of the insurgents.

Dabar Masara, a known terrorist location in Southern Tumbuns was struck on Sunday December 14, 2025, as part of ongoing operations to disrupt terrorist activities and logistics in the North-East.

NAF Spokesman, Air Cdre Ehimen Ejodame, in a statement said the Air Component of Joint Task Force Operation Hadin Kai, while acting on credible intelligence indicating the presence of a terrorist workshop and sustained movement of armed elements, deployed an integrated force package to conduct coordinated intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions with strike operations.

Air Cdre Ejodame said prior ISR missions had revealed repeated terrorist movement within the area, as well as a significant concentration of vehicles concealed under vegetation, confirming the location as an active terrorist logistics hub.

He stated further that on the day of the operation, further surveillance validated the earlier findings, with terrorists observed manoeuvring within the location and around the identified vehicles.

"Following positive identification and in strict adherence to the Rules of Engagement, the targets were engaged.

"Post-operation Battle Damage Assessment confirmed that the identified vehicles were destroyed and terrorist elements were neutralised," he said.

Ejodame reiterated that the successful mission underscores the NAF's continued commitment to intelligence-driven, precise air operations in support of national efforts to degrade terrorist networks and enhance security across affected regions.