Nigeria: Obi Calls for Probe Over Nigeria's Rising Insecurity

Former Presidential candidate Peter Obi has called for urgent accountability following a recent video from Kwara State, in which suspected terrorists alleged that government officials supplied them with ammunition and logistical support.

Obi described the claims as "disturbing" and demanded an immediate, transparent, and independent investigation into the matter.

"The government controls telecommunications, intelligence systems, and even financial trails, yet kidnapping, banditry, and terrorism continue to thrive," Obi said, raising concerns about leadership failures in addressing insecurity.

He noted that between 2010 and 2015, under President Goodluck Jonathan, Nigeria built advanced police communication and tracking infrastructure specifically designed to monitor and respond to terrorist activities.

"We must ask: Where are these pieces of equipment, and why are they not being used?" he said.

Obi also highlighted the recent St. Mary's Catholic School abduction, where about 100 children were released, but more than 200 children and teachers remain in captivity.

He criticised the government for failing to apprehend the perpetrators or provide clear updates on rescue efforts.

"A government that truly makes human life a priority does not pamper insecurity; it eliminates it," Obi said, urging for competent, transparent leadership to end the persistent security crisis.