Nigeria: Foundation Unveils Community Impact Project

The Sahara Group Foundation has launched the Sahara Community Impact Project (SCIP) to empower and transform communities through collective action and entrepreneurship.

"Through SCIP, we are bringing resources, skills, and opportunities directly into the heart of each community, enabling entrepreneurs to scale, strengthening local value chains, and laying the foundation for truly sustainable, locally led economic growth," said director, Sahara Group Foundation, Chidilim Menakaya.

Menakaya told the Foundation's Media stakeholders that SCIP hubs will serve as engines for job creation, and long-term business sustainability, leveraging Sahara's EXTRApreneurship model to empower individuals and reduce resource waste.

Sahara Group Foundation is the social impact division of Sahara Group, a leading international energy and infrastructure conglomerate.

"From agriculture, trade, craftsmanship, services, to emerging innovation, Sahara Group Foundation is looking to ultimately build specialised regional hubs with export potential by unlocking local talent and enterprise potential, "she said.

Bethel Obioma, Head of Corporate Communications at Sahara Group, said SCIP would be piloted in Nigeria and ultimately become the template for replicating similar interventions to kick-start 'community-led economic transformation across Africa.'

"SCIP is more than a project; it is a commitment to building sustainable communities through capacity building, job creation, and strategic partnerships. By reducing resource waste and improving production efficiency, Sahara is laying the foundation for a future where communities can compete globally while preserving local identity," Obioma stressed.

SCIP will be open to receive applications from communities or entrepreneurs from January 2026 through Sahara Group Foundation's official channels. After thorough reviews, selected participants will undergo training and mentorship to strengthen their business models. SCIP is guided by an in-built assessment procedure that ensures sustainability and measurable impact.

The Community Business Hubs will provide shared processing and production facilities to reduce costs, improve product quality, offer training and capacity-building in entrepreneurship, financial literacy, branding and digital skills, and strengthen market access through collective visibility and structured value chains. The hubs will also enhance access to financing via partnerships with financial institutions.

Urging media partners, community leaders, entrepreneurs, and the public to join in amplifying the transformative initiative, David Ayinde, Project Lead at the Sahara Group Foundation, said that the community referral call will go live in Q1 2026. "Through sustained media reports and collaborative participation and support from all stakeholders, we envision SCIP becoming a beacon of sustainable development, empowering communities to grow from within," Ayinde said.