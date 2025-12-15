Kenya: Ruto Rewards Environmental Activist Truphena Muthoni With Sponsored Holiday After Tree-Hug Contest

Truphena Muthoni/Facebook
Environmental conservationist Truphena Muthoni has officially set a new world record after completing a 72-hour non-stop tree-hugging marathon.
15 December 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — President William Ruto has rewarded environmental activist Truphena Muthoni with a fully sponsored holiday after her widely publicised act of spending 72 continuous hours embracing an indigenous tree to raise awareness about environmental conservation and climate change.

The holiday, sponsored by the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) and the Kenya Tourism Board (KTB), will be extended to Muthoni and her team as part of a broader recognition package announced during a meeting with the President at State House.

In addition to the holiday, President Ruto conferred on Muthoni the Head of State Commendation (HSC) Medal, citing her courage, resilience and commitment to environmental advocacy.

"Truphena Muthoni is an exemplary young Kenyan whose dedication and determination embody the very best of our nation's spirit," the President said.

Ruto also appointed Muthoni as an Ambassador of the 15 Billion Tree Planting Campaign, the government's flagship programme aimed at restoring forest cover and strengthening Kenya's climate resilience.

Further recognition includes support from the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Forestry to enable Muthoni to travel to Brazil, where she will gain exposure to global conservation initiatives and environmental leadership efforts.

The President said acknowledging young environmental champions through such incentives was key to inspiring national action on conservation and mobilising public support for Kenya's goal of planting 15 billion trees by 2032.

Muthoni welcomed the recognition, saying the support would strengthen her advocacy work and encourage more Kenyans--especially young people--to actively participate in environmental protection and climate action.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.