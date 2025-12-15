Kenya: Ruto Appoints Truphena Muthoni Ambassador of 15 Billion Tree Planting Campaign

Nairobi — President William Ruto on Monday appointed environmental conservationist Truphena Muthoni as an Ambassador of the government's 15 Billion Tree Planting Campaign, in recognition of her extraordinary commitment to climate action and forest conservation.

The appointment was announced after the President hosted Muthoni at State House-Nairobi, where he praised her courage and leadership following her record-breaking feat of spending 72 continuous hours embracing an indigenous tree to raise awareness on environmental protection and climate change.

Describing her as an exemplary young Kenyan whose determination reflects the nation's resilient spirit, President Ruto said Muthoni's symbolic endurance challenge had captured national and global attention at a critical moment in the fight against climate change.

"I had the pleasure of engaging with Truphena in my office following her remarkable and deeply symbolic gesture aimed at raising awareness on environmental conservation and climate change," the President said.

As an ambassador of the 15 Billion Tree Planting Campaign, Muthoni will support the government's flagship reforestation initiative aimed at restoring forest cover, enhancing biodiversity, and securing Kenya's environmental future through citizen participation, particularly among the youth.

Further acknowledging her inspiring efforts, President Ruto announced that the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) and the Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) will sponsor a holiday experience for Muthoni and her team in appreciation of her conservation advocacy.

In addition, the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Forestry will support her aspiration to visit Brazil to gain exposure to global conservation initiatives and environmental leadership.

The President also conferred upon Muthoni the Head of State Commendation (HSC) Medal, citing her exemplary service to environmental stewardship and youth-led climate action.

Muthoni recently set a new world record after completing a 72-hour non-stop tree-hugging marathon in Nyeri County, surpassing her previous personal best of 48 hours.

The achievement, which drew widespread public support and online engagement, is expected to be submitted to international record-certifying bodies for verification.

Speaking after completing the challenge, an exhausted but jubilant Muthoni said her mission was to draw attention to the urgent need to protect forests and inspire young people to take an active role in conservation.

"This record is not just for me--it is for our trees, our climate, and our future. If hugging a tree for 72 hours gets even one more person to plant or protect a tree, then it is worth every second," she said.

Throughout the marathon, medical volunteers and organizers closely monitored her wellbeing as crowds rallied behind her.

Environmental groups and county leaders praised the initiative as a creative and powerful form of advocacy at a time when Kenya continues to grapple with deforestation, land degradation, and intensifying climate shocks.