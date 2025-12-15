Nigeria: Afcon - Uzoho Dismisses Talks of Rivalry With Nwabali

Super Eagles Goalkeeper Francis Uzoho has declared his readiness for international duty following his recall for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Uzoho was named among three goalkeepers in Head Coach, Eric Chelle's 28-man squad, ending over a year's absence from the national team.

The goalkeeper last featured for Nigeria in a March 2024 international friendly against Ghana, before missing subsequent competitive fixtures.

Speaking on his return, Uzoho expressed delight at rejoining the camp and reconnecting with long-time teammates.

"I missed the boys and the camp vibe. We've shared challenges together and always check up on one another."

He described his recall as a moment of joy and relief, reaffirming his commitment to representing Nigeria at the highest level.

"I felt an unexplainable joy; coming back to represent Nigeria again is the most important thing for me," he added.

Uzoho stressed that national team invitations are based on readiness and confidence from the technical crew.

"If you're invited, it means you're ready. The coaches and scouts know what they're doing," he said.

Addressing perceived rivalry with first-choice goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, Uzoho dismissed any competition concerns.

"Stanley is my brother. We support each other and share a very close relationship," he stated.

Nigeria will head into the AFCON aiming to improve on their runners-up finish at the last edition.

The Super Eagles lost 1-2 to hosts Ivory Coast in the final and are chasing a fourth continental title after triumphs in 1980, 1994 and 2013. (NAN)