Nigeria: Hours After Assuring Civilian Safety in Operations, NAF Airstrikes 'Kill' Many in Borno

15 December 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Yakubu Mohammed

The airstrikes suspectedly killed fishermen and commercial drivers at a T-junction in the area to transport their products.

Military airstrikes targeting terrorists' positions in Borno State have reportedly killed an unspecified number of civilians on Sunday, 14 December.

A security source disclosed this to PREMIUM TIMES in a written report, saying the airstrikes were launched between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. in the Mararaba area in Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno State.

The incident occurred a few hours after the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) vowed to protect civilian populations in its ongoing operations supported by the United States.

The airstrikes killed fishermen and commercial drivers gathered at a terminus junction between the road that leads to Daban Masara in Kukawa and the Badeiri in Marte LGA.

The commercial drivers had gathered in the area to convey both the fish products and fishermen to their destinations.

Confirming three casualties and destruction of 10 vehicles, the source said: "The number of civilians killed is uncertain. But a high number of civilians have been killed and vehicles destroyed."

He added that some casualties had been conveyed to the General Hospital in Mungono for treatment.

A NAF officer, a pilot, confirmed the incident to our reporter, saying it was discussed at "today's briefing" in a state in the North-west.

The Air Force has not issue a statement about the incident. PREMIUM TIMES will follow up and provide further updates as they emerge.

