Nigeria: Ibagwa Nike Confers Chieftaincy Title On Igbo-Eze South Chairman

The Chairman of Igbo-Eze South Local Government Council, Enugu State, Ugo Ferdinand Ukwueze, has been conferred with a chieftaincy title of Akajimba I of Ibagwa Nike Ancient Kingdom. Ibagwa Nike is a community in Enugu East, Enugu.

His Royal Highness, Igwe Emmanuel Ugwu, the Eze Okwe 1 of Ibagwa Nike Kingdom, conferred the chieftaincy title on Mr Ukwueze during the Igwe's 13th Ofalla Festival on 13 December.

Mr Ukwueze, a lawyer and the deputy chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, Enugu State Chapter, described the conferment of the chieftaincy title on him as "a recognition that truly signifies acceptance, trust and honour" from the Igwe and the Ibagwa Nike community.

He described Ibagwa Nike as "a home away from home".

"I extend this honour to the good people of Igbo-Eze South, whose values, support and collective identity I represent and whose goodwill continues to open doors of unity across our dear state.

"I am sincerely grateful to His Royal Highness for this rare privilege and fatherly recognition," the chairman said.

He congratulated the chairman of Enugu North Local Government Council, Ibenaku Onoh, who was also honoured with a chieftaincy title of Ahaejiejemba I of Ibagwa Nike.

"This memorable celebration further reinforces our shared commitment to service, unity and cultural cohesion, in alignment with the governance model of My Principal, Dr Peter Ndubuisi Mbah (Enugu governor), which is anchored on purposeful leadership, people-centred development, institutional efficiency and sustainable progress for all," the Igbo-Eze South chairman added.

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu was represented by the Commissioner for Chieftaincy, Local Government and Rural Development, Okey Ogbodo, at the Ofalla festival.