Liberia: Bong County Police Under Pressure Amid Woman's Death

Police authorities in Bong County are facing growing pressure after women in Suakoko City rejected a jury report that ruled out foul play in the death of an elderly woman whose body was found behind a local cemetery days after she was reported missing.

The dispute has triggered protests and roadblocks along the busy Monrovia-Gbarnga highway, disrupting traffic and drawing national attention to the case.

The deceased, identified by family members as Ma Quita Jackson, believed to be in her 70s, was reported missing in the early hours of Wednesday, December 10, 2025. Her body was later discovered on Saturday, December 13, in a nearby bush around the Conqueror Community in Suakoko City, close to the cemetery.

Daily Observer has gathered that following the discovery, officers from the Suakoko Police Depot, accompanied by community members, responded to the scene and constituted a 15-member jury to conduct a preliminary examination. The jury included medical personnel, family members and community representatives, in line with local procedures.

According to the jury's findings dated December 14, 2025, no foul play was suspected in Ma Quita Jackson's death. However, the report also noted that the body was found undressed and that inscriptions, described by residents as "scripts", were observed on the body--details that have since fueled suspicion and anger within the community.

The jury's report, signed by Elijah Kerkulah, secretary of the jury, and approved by Cooper Jorker, president of the jury, was swiftly rejected by women and community leaders in Suakoko, where the Protesters alleged that key parts of the deceased were tempered with- pointing out to the eyes, ears mouth amongst others. The Protesters said the conclusions were unacceptable and called for a thorough and independent investigation, including an autopsy, to establish the true cause of death.

In an effort to calm tensions, community leaders, government officials and security authorities met residents following the outbreak of protests. Among those present were Bong County Administrator Sam B. Elliott and Bong County Development Officer Sedekie Kromah, who engaged demonstrators amid growing public anger.

Officials confirmed that two key demands from protesters had been met: the removal of the body to a funeral home and the reopening of roads that had been blocked during the protest. They thanked residents for their cooperation and said their presence was aimed at restoring calm and order in what they described as a shared town and country.

Town elders and community representatives in the meeting including Money S. Doloyuwah and Nuetah S. Darwokalar said that the death had deeply shaken residents and eroded trust in the authorities. They demanded swift justice, warning that delays would only intensify frustration. Several speakers said suspects existed and urged the government and police to act decisively to restore public confidence.

The Minister of Agriculture, Alexander Nuetah, appealed for restraint and unity, acknowledging the community's right to protest given the seriousness of the incident. However, he warned that prolonged roadblocks could have negative consequences for Bong County's image and stability.

Minister Nueteh said the case had already attracted national and international attention, cautioning that continued unrest could damage the county's reputation. He urged residents to allow the police to carry out their work within the confines of the law, stressing that criminal investigations require time and cannot be concluded in a single day.

Speaking during the protest, Bong County Police Commander ACP Fasu V. Sheriff and Superintendent James Carter, head of the Crime Services Division, assured residents that the case was being taken seriously. They said a fresh investigation had been launched under the authority of national police leadership.

The senior officers confirmed that the body had been secured at a funeral home and disclosed that two or three individuals were already in police custody pending investigation. They added that additional intelligence was being pursued but could not yet be made public.

Police leaders emphasized their responsibility to protect lives and ensure justice, promising a thorough and impartial process. They urged residents to share credible information directly with investigators to assist the inquiry.

The women-led roadblocks in Suakoko caused major traffic disruptions along the Monrovia-Gbarnga highway, prompting authorities to engage directly with protesters in search of a resolution. Demonstrators said they would continue to press for justice until their concerns were fully addressed.

In closing, police commanders reaffirmed their commitment to remain in the community throughout the investigation and pledged that anyone found responsible would be held accountable under the law. The meeting ended with renewed appeals for calm, cooperation and trust in the investigative process, as Suakoko awaits answers over the death of Ma Quita Jackson.