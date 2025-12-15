Liberia: Be Ambassadors of Change

Former Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor has challenged graduates of the Jewel Starfish Foundation (JSF) to serve as catalysts for positive change as the foundation celebrated the academic success of youth from its first-ever STEM-focused training program.

"You are now our ambassadors," she told the graduates. "Take the skills you've learned here and apply them to your communities," she added.

On Friday, December 12, the Jewel Starfish Foundation took a bold step toward advancing digital empowerment in Liberia by graduating 24 young people who earned diplomas after completing the pioneering STEM program. The milestone underscores JSF's growing role in equipping youth with critical skills for today's modern workforce.

The intensive five-month training program was designed to prepare participants for a highly competitive job market through hands-on, market-relevant technology education. Training areas included online marketing, graphic design, hardware and electronics basics, and web development, skills aligned with real-world opportunities in the fast-expanding digital economy.

In her special statement at the First Cohort Graduation exercise, held at the institution's office in Congo Town, Tubman Boulevard, Howard-Taylor described the occasion as particularly significant, as it coincides with the foundation's upcoming 25th anniversary, marking a quarter-century of service to young people in Liberia and beyond.

Reflecting on the foundation's journey since its establishment in 2000, she expressed gratitude for years of support and partnership. "Today we celebrate 25 years of making a difference in the lives of young people," she said. "This is a unique opportunity to reflect on the progress we've made and the lives we've touched," Madam Taylor added.

Looking ahead, the JSF founder reaffirmed the foundation's commitment to empowering young women and girls, announcing plans to expand its programs and reach more beneficiaries. "Our goal is to educate and empower more young women, ensuring they have the skills and confidence to succeed," she said.

Delivering the keynote address, Mr. Mohammed Kerkulah, Founder and CEO of Gonet Academy, highlighted challenges facing Liberia's education sector and urged graduates to uphold integrity while pursuing practical skills. "Transformation happens when we focus on quality, not just quantity," Kerkulah asserted, emphasizing continuous learning as essential to building future leaders in an increasingly digital world.- Edited by Othello B. Garblah.