Liberia: U.S.$200k St. John River Bridge Reopened

Uniting Bong & Grand Bassa.

In a landmark development for regional connectivity and economic growth, ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML), in collaboration with traditional leaders and lawmakers from Bong and Grand Bassa Counties, has officially dedicated the newly rehabilitated St. John River Bridge, restoring a vital lifeline between the two counties and their surrounding communities.

The rehabilitation, which costs over US$200,000, is expected to significantly improve transportation, enhance public safety, ease the movement of people and goods, and stimulate trade and economic activities across the region.

Speaking at the dedication ceremony, Representative Prince K. Koinah of Bong County District#1 described the occasion as both "unique" and historic, noting that the reopening of the bridge symbolizes resilience, unity, and determination following years of deterioration and growing public concern.

Rep. Koinah acknowledged the intense advocacy and legislative oversight that drove the project forward, crediting the collective efforts of lawmakers, traditional leaders, and affected communities. He expressed appreciation to citizens for their patience and unwavering support throughout the process.

"The pressure was enormous, but the people never gave up," Rep. Koinah said. "This bridge stands today because communities spoke with one voice and the Legislature listened."

He further emphasized that the project's success resulted from sustained advocacy within the Legislature, and he extended special thanks to the leadership of the 55th National Legislature, particularly Speaker Richard Koon, for ensuring the matter was raised and addressed in plenary.

Also speaking, Representative Alfred Flomo of Grand Bassa County praised AML's intervention while urging continued collaboration to ensure that communities benefit meaningfully from large-scale investments.

"This bridge must be a reminder that development works best when lawmakers, companies, and citizens move together," Rep. Flomo stated.

Addressing AML's role, Rep. Koinah noted that although the company had no formal obligation to rehabilitate the bridge, its decision to fund and execute the project highlights the positive impact of responsible corporate partnership with host communities. He cautioned, however, that such support should not be misconstrued as a replacement for government responsibility, stressing that tax compliance remains essential for enabling the government to meet its constitutional duties.

The St. John River Bridge, initially constructed in the 1960s, connects Bong and Grand Bassa Counties and serves as a critical transport corridor. Over the decades, it deteriorated badly, earning the label of a "death trap" among locals due to repeated accidents and fatalities, making its rehabilitation a long-standing demand.

AML rehabilitated both the pedestrian bridge and the rail bridge across the St. John River. The pedestrian bridge had been inaccessible for years, while the rail bridge was damaged in late 2023. The completed works have restored safe passage and mobility for thousands of residents.

Julius Saywallah, Chief Engineer representing ArcelorMittal Liberia, assured the public that the rehabilitated bridge is designed to last more than 50 years if properly maintained.

The reopening was met with jubilation from residents, traditional chiefs, and elders from both counties. Elder Samuel Karmo of Wee District described the bridge as a "gift of life" to the people.

"For many years, we crossed here with fear," Elder Karmo said. "Today, our children and traders can move safely. This bridge has saved lives."

Similarly, Madam Famatta Gbayee, a market woman from Bong County, said the rehabilitation will transform local commerce. "Before now, transporting goods was risky and expensive. This bridge will help us do business without fear," she noted.

As the bridge was formally turned over to local authorities and citizens of both counties, celebrations filled Frank Diggs Town, with residents hailing the project as a long-overdue victory for safety, development, and unity between Bong and Grand Bassa Counties. Edited by Othello B. Garblah.