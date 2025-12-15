Liberia: Boakai - Empowerment of Local Farmers Key to Productivity

President Joseph Nyumah Boakai has underscored the critical role of empowering local farmers as the foundation for a more productive and self-sustaining Liberia.

Ganta, Nimba County, December 15, 2025: Speaking at the official launch of the 2025 National Agriculture Fair (NAF) in Gompa, Nimba County, President Boakai commended farmers for their resilience, creativity, and unwavering dedication to connecting Liberia to its fertile soil.

President Boakai highlighted the tremendous hard work exhibited by Liberian farmers over the years, emphasizing their ability to harness the country's rich soil to produce key crops such as cassava and eddoes.

He noted, "One thing I know of Liberia, and I tell people, if you put your hands in the soil, it becomes germinating reform, and we have strong people to work, and what is needed is empowerment."

The president's remarks focused on the potential of Liberia's agricultural sector, driven by the energy and determination of its people.

He advocated for increased empowerment and support for farmers, viewing them as central to Liberia's economic and social development.

President Boakai emphasized the importance of modernizing agriculture, noting that today's farming is no longer just about manual labor but also about embracing technology, data, and innovative ideas.

He called on young Liberians to see agriculture as a modern field with opportunities for leadership and innovation: "Agriculture today is about technology, data, and new ideas, and there is space for young leaders to step forward."

He encouraged youth to participate actively in the sector, seeing agriculture as a pathway to national development powered by modern tools and fresh thinking.

Reiterating his point, President Boakai stated, "What we need is empowerment." He underlined that the combination of Liberia's fertile land and hardworking population requires investment in training, resources, and opportunities to unlock the full potential of the nation's agricultural sector.

He humorously referenced local eating habits to highlight the diversity and strength of the Liberian people, saying, "Liberians are not only rice eaters; we eat rice only 7 days a week, sometimes 2 days a week, and have strong people to work."

In declaring the opening of the National Agriculture Fair (NAF 2025), President Boakai urged citizens to remain focused on collectively building a productive and food-secure Liberia.

The NAF serves as a platform for celebrating local agriculture, raising awareness about food security, and fostering collaboration among stakeholders.

Agriculture Minister Dr. Alexander Nuetah described the NAF as a testament to the government's commitment to revitalizing Liberia's agricultural landscape. He cited innovation, partnership, and capacity building as pillars of the government's strategy, commending President Boakai for his visionary leadership in the transformative sector.

Commerce Minister Madgelene E. Dagoseh also praised the government's efforts to transform the agriculture and trade sectors. She highlighted notable achievements, including increased productivity of locally produced rice and other commodities. She emphasized the importance of the farm-to-market value chain and the role of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and farmers in driving economic growth.

The National Agriculture Fair: Empowering Farmers, Enriching the Nation

Held under the theme "Empowering farmers, enriching the nation," the 2025 National Agriculture Fair provided an opportunity to showcase local production, cultural innovation, and value addition in Liberia.

The fair promoted economic transformation, connecting producers to markets and demonstrating the potential of agriculture to enrich the nation.