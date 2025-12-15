Liberia: Sen. Dillon's 'Leymah & Nyoblee' Recovery Lodge Dedicated

-To enhance women's rehab, skill development, and integration

Liberia's peace activist and 2011 Nobel Peace Laureate, Leymah Gbowee, has officially dedicated the " Leymah and Nyonblee" recovery Lodge, an annex of the Center for Rehabilitation and Reinterpretation (CFRR) of Montserrado County Senator, Abraham Darius Dillon.

The initiative is a fulfillment of the ten thousand United States dollar grant contribution to the CFRR, through the Gbowee Peace Foundation, US$20 million provided by the Millennium Gate to be distributed to different organizations across the world involved in women's and girls' transformation.

Furthermore, the initiative is also a commitment of Senate Pro-Temp Nyonblee Kangar-Lawrence, who has contributed significantly with an undisclosed amount, due to her quest to see women and girls transform from drug addiction and be protected from SGBV.L

The grand official dedication ceremony was held on Friday, December 12, 2025, at CFRR in Paynesville, Cooper Farm Community. Rive Gee County Senator Jonathan B. Songbe and Cllr Charlyne Mnamah-Mar Brumskine, Leymah Gbowee, and others graced the program.

Speaking during the dedication program, Montserrado County Senator and vision bearer of the Institution expressed appreciation and gratitude to everyone for coming.

Providing a brief history of the annex and the reasons behind its name, he disclosed that the facility is named in honor of Leymah Gbowee and Senator Nyonblee Kangar-lawrence for their contributions to the facility and their quest to see women and girls rehabilitated across the country.

"Nobel Peace Laureate Leymah Gbowee is a Liberian peace activist, social worker, and women's rights advocate. She is the Founder and President of the Gbowee Peace Foundation Africa, based in Monrovia. With assistance from Pro-Temp Nyonblee Kangar-lawrence, the board of CFRR, we have constructed an annex to host additional citizens. We have also secured 12 laptops and spare machines that will be dedicated to training and skill development," Sen. Dillon said.

According to him, this is intended to impact them with skills and knowledge so that when they are reintegrated into society, they can have a source of livelihood, something he believes will prevent them from going back to addiction.

Commenting on the presence of the new batch of all-female students, he said that over the past four to five months, they have been providing rehabilitation and skill training for 29 females, who he said are expected to graduate in a month or two.

Making a special remark before cutting the ribbon for the official tour and dedicating the facility, Liberia's Peace activist extended appreciation to Senator Dillon for the project.

According to her, at the heart of every society is the involvement of women and girls in the development of the country, while urging the girls to take the opportunity seriously and don't return to their past.

" It's with hope that what is being done here will bring them back to society to contribute to the development of Liberia. I never knew that the ten thousand United States dollars that I gave here could have transformed into this huge project. Now, I want to promise another forty thousand United States dollars if those who are here, especially my goddaughter, can graduate and don't return to their past life." She concluded. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah.