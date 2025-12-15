South Africa/Ghana: Black Galaxies Depart for South Africa Ahead of Friendly Match

The Black Galaxies have departed Ghana for South Africa to participate in an international friendly match against the Bafana Bafana.

The encounter is scheduled for tomorrow at the Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto. The team, comprising the playing squad, technical staff, and management, left Accra on Saturday via Ethiopian Airways, confident of delivering a strong performance.

The friendly match will serve as an important preparatory fixture for the Black Galaxies ahead of the CHAN qualifiers, while South Africa aims to use the game to fine-tune preparations for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Coach Kassim Mingle's 20-man squad has undergone intensive training in the lead-up to the trip and will be looking to make a strong impression against the host nation.