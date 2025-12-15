Gambia: Darboe Urges Gambians to Vote UDP for Responsive Governance in 2026

Lawyer A.N.M. Ousainou Darboe, Secretary General and leader of the United Democratic Party (UDP) has called on Gambians to make a life-changing decision and vote for the UDP in the upcoming December 5, 2026 Presidential election.

He said that after decades of sufferings, it is high time that Gambians vote the UDP into office to be able to respond to their needs with effective governance.

Darboe made this call at a joint mega meeting held on Saturday 13 December, 2025, in Basse, Upper River Region. The meeting brought together UDP militants from Jimara, Kantora, Basse and Tumana at the ongoing nationwide tour.

Darboe assured supporters that the UDP government will provide a team of hydraulic engineers to work on the Basse high-rise, but emphasised that this can only happen if they vote for the UDP in 2026.

Lawyer Darboe last Thursday began his nationwide tour for the 2026 Presidential flagbearership where he is currently having intensive dialogues with Gambians in various regions.

The ongoing tour is part of the UDP's commitment to engaging communities directly, listening to the concerns of Gambians across all regions, and sharing the party's vision for a democratic, prosperous, and united Gambia.

The party leader is accompanied by senior party officials, National Assembly Members, regional executives, youth and women leaders.

Significantly, the Basse meeting became center-stage where issues of national concern, such as health, food security, effective governance, sufficient potable water supply and youth empowerment among others were raised.

The meeting also gave an opportunity to party militants to voice out their concerns to the party leader, which touched on insufficient medical doctors in Basse, constant and unfavorable groundnut price for famers.

Importantly, these concerns raised by party militants set a challenge to Darboe for effective response if he wins the Presidential race in December, 2026.

Addressing his URR militants at the Basse meeting, Darboe promised that Gambians will witness UDP's effective governance in 2 to 3 years of his first term in office. He continued that his government would introduce sugarcane production in parts of URR that will not be only for local consumption, but for exports.

He further urged Gambians to voice out their concerns through the ballot.

Meanwhile, speaking at a meeting convened at Ballanghar-Kerr Nderr village, Lower Salum District, Central River Region, Darboe applauded newly defected supporters to his party, noting that the strength of the party lies on the strong support of militants.

He further appealed to party supporters to continue to rally behind him for effective change of governance in December, 2026.

Speaking earlier at a similar meeting held in Badibou Kerewan, North Bank Region, Darboe spoke on the need to prioritise agriculture in the country by supporting Gambian farmers.

Darboe lamented the shortage and high cost of cement, escalating cost of rice and other food commodities which he said is a huge burden, particularly to the poor.

In the related development, Darboe inaugurated a UDP political bureau in Sansu-Darsilameh in the Upper River Region at a colourful ceremony held yesterday, Sunday, 14 December, 2025, while the tour continues to Nyakoi-Kerewan, URR and Bansang.