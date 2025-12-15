Lesotho: Crown Wants Judge Ralebese Recused From Letsoepa Bail Hearing

15 December 2025
Lesotho Times (Maseru)
By Moorosi Tsiane

Acting Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Advocate (Adv) Lehlanako Mofilikoane has called for High Court Judge Mafelile Ralebese to recuse herself from presiding over the bail application of former Police Commissioner Molahlehi Letsoepa, who is facing a murder charge.

Letsoepa is accused of the 2017 murder of Police Constable Mokalekale Khetheng. The DPP's application comes in the wake of a Court of Appeal ruling on 7 November 2025 which nullified Letsoepa's earlier bail, following a successful challenge by Khetheng's family.

The family, represented by Adv Christopher Lephuthing, argued that the bail proceedings were irregular as they were conducted in chambers rather than in open court. The appellate court agreed, setting aside the bail decision and effectively reopening the matter.

Adv Mofilikoane now contends that Judge Ralebe's continued involvement in the case may compromise the integrity of the proceedings, hence the request for her recusal as the court prepares to hear Letsoepa's fresh bid for bail.

Read the original article on Lesotho Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Lesotho Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.