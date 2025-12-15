Nigeria: 'Who'll Marry Me?' - Actress Doris Ogala Accuses Pastor, Chris Okafor, of Abuse Amid Engagement Announcement

She vowed to disrupt Mr Okafor's church wedding, alleging that he had broken her heart and ruined her life.

The founder of the Mountain of Liberation and Miracle Ministry, also known as Liberation City, Chris Okafor, has reacted after actress Doris Ogala levelled allegations against him.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that Ogala, in a video posted on her Instagram page on Saturday, accused the pastor of ruining her life following the circulation of a video showing his engagement to another woman.

The actress alleged that she had been in a relationship with Mr Okafor since 2017.

The actress further claimed that Mr Okafor, who runs skills acquisition programmes and offers scholarships to underprivileged students through the Chris Okafor Humanity Foundation, shared videos of her miscarriage and had her sex video.

She maintained that Mr Okafor's marriage to another woman would not work.

Ms Ogala said: "Someone should go and tell Chris Okafor that he won't marry, it's a lie. Who will you (Okafor) leave me for? Forget about saying clout, you people can insult me. I don't care. Since this man fucked me (slept with me), my life has not been the same. I lost my younger brother. Chris, no, this marriage will not work. After sharing my naked video, turning the miscarriage I had for you to abortion, who do you think you want to leave me for, Chris? No, Chris Okafor, it will not work.

"No, you will kill me first before you make this marriage work after destroying my life. Chris, no, it's not possible. I have not recovered since. I almost committed suicide. People don't know what I'm going to do. Do I behave normally to you people? Can't you people see that I'm not okay? This man has taken up my life, and he wants to get married. It's not possible. I lost my only brother. I can prove Juju, I can prove witchcraft. He knows what he did.'

Additionally, Ms Ogala said the clergyman had destroyed her emotionally, questioning what purpose her life would serve if Mr Okafor eventually married another woman.

She said she had barely survived since Mr Okafor left her, adding that she was not in this state when they began dating in 2017.

Ms Ogala further stated that she had not been emotionally stable since the clergyman ended the relationship, a situation that worsened with the death of her brother.

"He did a lot, though. Because we are dragging money. My brother died too. After all the sex? After everything, you think you can just marry? No, Chris, it will not work after destroying my life. You carried my miscarriage video I had for you. You brought it down to the world and said it was an abortion. Tell me, who do you want to leave me for? Chris, no, this will not work.

"You have taken everything away from me. You took away the only brother that I live with. You took him away. I can't prove it's a ritual. But you know the truth. Since that time, I have not been okay. Do I behave okay with you people? Am I normal? No, Chris, this will not happen. After destroying my life like this, and you want to marry? No, you will not. No, you will kill me that day, said Ogala.

She vowed to disrupt Mr Okafor's church wedding, alleging that the clergyman had broken her heart and ruined her life.

The actress further claimed that Mr Okafor pressured her to leave her marriage after promising to marry her.

She added, "Be ready to kill me, Chris Okafor, because I will not let it happen. Even if you go abroad and come back, I will drag your wife. I will come to the church and hold your wife. Who will marry me now? After everything, Chris Okafor, after promising me marriage and disgracing me like this, turning my life upside down, you still want to marry? Since 2017, we've been dating. You want to leave me and marry who? When I got married, you cried and asked me to leave the man.

"I left the man and came out. Who will marry me? After sharing my miscarriage video, turning it into an abortion, your lawyer carried the video and gave it to my lawyer. My sex video with you. You carried my body and sent it to your lawyer. Your lawyer sent it to another lawyer, and then sent it to my lawyer. After sharing my body publicly, who do you want to leave me for now, Chris Okafor? No. I don't care what anyone says now."

Speaking during his sermon on Sunday, a video of which later went viral on social media, Mr Okafor asserted that no man would choose to settle down with an arrogant woman.

He also claimed that no man would marry a woman from a household without a good name or reputation.

"You are a young lady being arrogant, behaving and talking to people anyhow. Saying 'I don't respect anybody because I am not well.' You are a young lady, unmarried, and you are talking like that. Which man will marry who's not well? Which man wants to marry you when they know that you have slept with different men? God forbid. I know what I'm saying might be painful, but we listen; the truth is better. It's bitter, but it's better for us.

"You are just arrogant. When you see your seniors, you cannot greet them. You'll be looking at them and misbehaving; you are doing all manner of things. And yet, you don't even want a father to have a name. No man wants to marry a woman who is not submissive. Many people say, 'When I get married, I will be a good wife.' No, you are supposed to be a wife before they marry you. That's the problem", said Mr Okafor.

He further stated that while women were numerous, only a small number met the standards he considered suitable for marriage.

Quoting the Bible, Mr Okafor said, "The Bible did not say, 'He who finds a woman.' It said, 'He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains favour from the Lord.' You want to get married, but you have refused to develop the capacity to be a good wife. Men are not looking for women; they are looking for wives.

"So you have to be a wife first before a man comes to you. Either find a wife, or find a wife. Ah, this girl is too submissive, this girl is teachable. If you correct her, she will hear. That's what it means."

Mr Okafor was previously married to Bessem Okafor, who, in 2014, accused him of physically assaulting her at their home in Magodo, Lagos, according to Daily Post.

His ex-wife, who left the marital home in 2012, alleged that she was assaulted during a visit to see her four children, who were in their father's custody.

In 2019, Mr Okafor told City People that he had not remarried since divorcing Bessem, explaining that he did not wish to settle down with a woman who could later become a threat to him.

He said, "I don't want to marry someone who will become a threat to my children, because once a woman comes in and she starts having children, the first thing they'll begin to say is, Oh, maybe this man is rich or something and your children become a target. I wouldn't want to put my children in such a situation. You see, you don't deliberately go into danger without seeing it.

"Because the Lord says you will drink deadly poison and they shall by no means hurt you, that does not mean you'll now say bring poison, put it in my cup and let me drink deadly poison and they shall by no means hurt you, that does not mean you'll now say bring poison, put it in my cup and let me drink it, it will kill you. Another thing is that no one in my family has ever married twice. Everyone got married, and they remained married. So, why should I be the one to break that pattern?"