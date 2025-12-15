Ghana: Man Arrested for Unlawful Possession of Firearm, Narcotics, and Stolen Items in Accra

The Accra Regional Police Command has arrested a suspect in connection with the unlawful possession of a firearm, narcotic substances, and stolen items in Accra.

The suspect, identified as Suleiman Danjuma, also known as Solomon Addai and Innocent, was apprehended on December 10, 2025, following intelligence-led operations by officers of the Accra Regional Police Command in collaboration with the Police Intelligence Directorate.

A statement signed by Superintendent Juliana Obeng, Head of the Public Affairs Unit of the Command, indicated that the suspect had earlier been granted bail by the Adabraka Court on November 25, 2025, over an offence involving a Smith and Wesson pistol and 30 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

During the latest operation, the suspect was found in possession of another unregistered firearm. A search conducted at the time of arrest led to the retrieval of a 9mm Parabellum Arcus 94 pistol, military uniforms and caps, a Police Huawei handset, four assorted mobile phones, a shocker, a jack knife, 34 blisters of Tramadol 225mg, and an unregistered jungle motorbike.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Related Articles

Further investigations revealed that the suspect admitted dealing in narcotics at Las Vegas in Achimota and allegedly fired warning shots during an altercation with another suspected drug dealer, Mutala Mohammed. Police subsequently arrested Mutala Mohammed, and a search on his premises uncovered two parcels of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp and 19 blisters of Tramadol 120mg, commonly referred to as Red.

The statement added that the suspect mentioned Usman Ali as the source of the firearm, while preliminary police checks confirmed that the recovered Police Huawei handset had been stolen from a police officer.

Both suspects are currently in police custody assisting with investigations, while efforts are underway to arrest Usman Ali.