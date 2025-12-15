Ghana: Nana Nyantakyiwaa Family Raises Concern Over Illegal Sale of State Lands in Sunyani

The Nana Nyantakyiwaa Family, one of the three royal gates of the Boahen Korkor Royal Family in Sunyani, has expressed concern over what it describes as the illegal sale and leasing of state lands within the Sunyani Municipality of the Bono Region.

The family cited the alleged leasing of part of the Centre for National Culture (CNC) land to Chinese investors for the construction of a proposed China Mall, reportedly facilitated by the embattled Sunyani chief, Ogyeamangsan Boahen Korkor II, known in private life as Mr. Yaw Agyare, and his associates.

Addressing a press conference in Sunyani, the family's spokesperson, Abusuapanyin Joseph Adjebeng Danquah, said that while investment was welcome, all transactions must follow due process and respect existing laws and institutions.

"Development must be pursued in a manner that promotes transparency, peace, and harmony between state institutions, public officials, and traditional authority," he stated.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Related Articles

He commended the Bono Regional Minister, Mr. Joseph Addae Akwaboah, and officials of the CNC for their swift intervention to maintain law, order, and peaceful coexistence.

The family criticised what it termed unwarranted social media attacks by associates of the embattled chief against the Regional Minister and the Member of Parliament for Sunyani East, Mr. Mubarak Seidu. Abusuapanyin Danquah stressed that Mr. Ransford Antwi, who has made public statements on the matter, is not a member of the Boahen Korkor Royal Family and, therefore, lacks authority to speak on its behalf.

He also condemned attempts by Mr. Yaw Agyare and his cohorts to incite the public against state officials, describing such conduct as alien to tradition.

On the chieftaincy dispute, he emphasised that the legitimacy of the Sunyani Stool is currently before the Judicial Committee of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs. He cautioned the public against engaging in transactions with Mr. Yaw Agyare or Mr. Antwi, warning that such dealings are at their own risk.

When contacted, the Akwamuhene of the Sunyani Traditional Council, Nana Kwaku Sarbeng, said the Council would not comment on the matter.