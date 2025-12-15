Liberia: Nimba Celebrates Inauguration of Second Artificial Pitch

Nimba County celebrated another significant milestone in football infrastructure development over the weekend. Following the inauguration of the first-ever artificial pitch and floodlights in Gompa City, the Liberia Football Association (LFA) inaugurated the county's second artificial pitch in the capital, Sanniquellie, on Saturday, December 13, 2025.

The project, jointly funded by the LFA and Jungle Water Group of Investment, not only fulfills the LFA's promise to develop football infrastructure across the county but also serves as a testament to a successful Public-Private Partnership (PPP) agreement--the first under this administration.

"Today, we continue to prove what we have promised; we are fulfilling and will continue to fulfill our promises. We will continue to develop football, and our dreams to develop football will continue to move ahead," said LFA President Mustapha I. Raji. "Our vision is to ensure that we have artificial pitches all across Liberia, giving all Liberian football talents a chance to grow."

Raji added, "We must give every talent a chance. It's our responsibility to ensure that we guarantee our boys and girls, up to our legends, the opportunity to grow and develop on a quality pitch."

The LFA President also acknowledged the significant role played by members of congress and the executive committee, stating that their decisions resulted in the construction of the pitch and other projects implemented by the LFA.

"As president of the football association [Liberia Football Association], we come to football with a vision. As a vision bearer, it is important that members of the executive committee and stakeholders align with the vision of the leader to ensure that all of the promises made are delivered."

Mr. Tomah She Floyd, Sr., CEO of Jungle Water Group of Investment thanked the LFA for the fruitful partnership and emphasized the importance of using the facility for youth development. He urged the young people of Nimba to make maximum use of it without causing damage.