Ghana: Daddy Lumba Laid to Rest At Last

The Heroes Park of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi was awash with music, colour, and emotion on Saturday, as a multitude of mourners gathered to bid a final farewell to Highlife legend, Daddy Lumba, whose burial united fans, family, and dignitaries after months of legal wrangling.

An Accra High Court had earlier placed a ban on the funeral but later ordered it to proceed, dismissing a GH¢2 million injunction dispute involving Daddy Lumba's maternal family. The ruling paved the way for fans, relatives, dignitaries, and industry stakeholders to honour one of Ghana's greatest musical icons.

At dawn, the sprawling Heroes Park was transformed into a vibrant tribute arena. Stalls lined the entrances, selling memorabilia--T-shirts, caps, and commemorative programmes--etched with Lumba's image and lyrics. The air pulsed with familiar highlife rhythms as mourners sang along to his classics, weaving a poignant harmony of joy and grief.

The atmosphere brimmed with nostalgia and reverence as fans and loved ones celebrated the extraordinary life of the man whose music shaped generations. The funeral drew a broad cross-section of Ghanaian society, including Johnson Asiedu Nketia, Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC); Dr Frank Amoakohene, Ashanti Regional Minister; Abusuapanyin Kofi Owusu, who played a pivotal role in organising the rites; and business moguls Osei Kwame Despite and Ernest Ofori Sarpong.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

One of the most stirring moments came when Highlife legend Nana Acheampong performed the first song he composed with Daddy Lumba. Struggling to hold back tears, he was joined by the crowd in a chorus that echoed Lumba's enduring influence.

President John Dramani Mahama and the NDC donated GH¢50,000 to support the funeral arrangements, underscoring the national significance of the event.

Family leadership was visibly strong, with Abusuapanyin Kofi Owusu and other elders actively participating in the rites. Their presence underscored the importance of tradition and helped calm earlier tensions. The arrival of Odo Broni drew mixed reactions--some mourners welcomed her with applause and tears, while others reflected quietly. Her presence, however, appeared to ease tensions and bring closure. Conspicuously absent was Akosua Serwaa, the other widow, a development that continues to stir public discussion.

Daddy Lumba, who passed away on July 26, 2025, at the Bank Hospital in Accra after a short illness, is widely regarded as one of Ghana's greatest musicians. His funeral became one of the most talked-about events in the country's entertainment space.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Born on September 29, 1964, Charles Kwadwo Fosu's musical journey began at Juaben Senior High School, where he led the school choir and composed "Lumba Lumba", a powerful song dedicated to South Africa's freedom fighters. Its popularity earned him the nickname "Daddy Lumba"--a moniker that eclipsed his birth name and became synonymous with Ghanaian musical excellence.

In 1983, seeking broader horizons, Lumba relocated to Germany with his then-girlfriend, Theresa Abebrese. Before this pivotal move, he had already laid a musical foundation, forming the Lumba Brothers band and later establishing the Nkwanta Wesley Singers.

Germany proved transformative. There, he encountered highlife maestro Nana Acheampong, forging one of Ghana's most celebrated musical partnerships. Their collaboration as the Lumba Brothers produced the groundbreaking debut album "Yereye Aka Akwantuo Mu" in 1989.

This inaugural work transcended entertainment, offering profound social commentary on the Ghanaian immigrant experience. It depicted the complex realities faced by Ghanaians who left home seeking opportunity, only to find themselves rooted abroad due to financial constraints, emotional ties, or unforeseen circumstances.

Daddy Lumba's legacy spans an extraordinary four decades, with a staggering discography of about 34 albums and over 200 songs. His artistry blended social commentary, romance, and cultural identity, cementing his place as a pillar of Ghanaian music.